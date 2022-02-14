All Mokoko Seed locations in Dyorika Plain in Lost Ark

Some collectibles in Lost Ark only become available after a certain point in your journey. But the Mokoko seeds will be available right from the start, when you’ll enter the first city of the game, Prideholme.

You’ll be able to collect them all along your journey, as there are 1,209 to collect in total, all scattered in the game’s maps, even dungeons. Collecting specific amounts of those seeds will offer various rewards, such as battle items and resources.

The Dyorika Plain makes up ten percent of the total number of seeds in the East Luterra continent, as there are 11 of them on the map. Here are all of their locations.

All Mokoko Seed locations in Dyorika Plain

Screengrab via Smilegate | Remix by Eva Martinello

All the seeds located on this map are easy to find. There are no hidden paths or obstacles.

The only issue is that you’ll have to travel a bit and wander off the main quest to get some of them. When heading to the seed located far North on the map, you’ll come across a monster that can help you complete the Adventurer’s Tome. There will be two more on the way to get the seed located in Nahun’s Birthplace.