All Mokoko Seed locations in Delphi Township in Lost Ark

It won't take you much time to get all this area's seeds.

Lost Ark has finally made its way to the West, bringing tons of content to another part of the world. It has everything MMO fans could ask for, from innovative gameplay to rewarding content to complete in the lands Arkesia.

Collectibles are one of the many rewarding mechanics in the game. Players might have spotted them right after the game’s prologue, or even later in the game—they’re pretty much everywhere you go.

There are 1,209 Mokoko seeds to collect in exchange for various rewards. Whether you’re looking to get them all or just to collect them along the way, here are the locations for Mokoko seeds in Delphi Township, Anikka.

All Mokoko Seed locations in Delphi Township

Screengrab via Smilegate | Remix by Eva Martinello

Fortunately, the four seeds aren’t very far away from each other on the map. You can easily complete this map in a matter of minutes.

In addition, there are no secret passages or special tricks to know to find and collect them.