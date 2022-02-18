All Mokoko Seed locations in Borea’s Domain in Lost Ark

Borea’s Domain is a large map where you might go several times throughout your journey in Lost Ark. And to collect its 10 Mokoko seeds, you might need to come back anyways.

The Mokoko seeds are one of the longest grinds the game can offer. They are collectible items, with over a thousand of them to collect in Lost Ark‘s universe. Getting specific amounts of Mokoko seeds unlocks various rewards, from skins to a unique title and more.

If you’ve only discovered the Borea’s Domain map in the game, be patient. You will soon unlock the map where the NPC can trade the Mokoko seed caps for rewards, the Mokoko village.

All Mokoko Seed locations in Borea’s Domain

Screengrab via Smilegate | Remix via Eva Martinello

The length of traveling the area will be your main challenge for those seeds. Otherwise, most of them are straightforward to find, although you will have to eliminate nearby enemies to avoid being bothered while collecting some of them.

The only Mokoko seed of this map that can be a challenge is the one located on the right of the Rift of Mayhem landmark. To collect this one, you’ll need the Song of Mayhem. Otherwise, it won’t be obtainable. For this reason, you might need to come back later to get this seed, depending on where you’re at in the game’s progression.