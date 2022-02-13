All Mokoko Seed locations in Battlebound Plains in Lost Ark

Some items in Lost Ark are challenging to earn and rewarding when they are unlocked. Others are easy to get but require a lot of time. Collectibles fit the latter category. There are thousands of them scattered through all the areas of the game, even in dungeons.

The Mokoko seeds are the first collectibles you’ll encounter in the game and might be the last ones you’ll complete. There are over 1,000 of them, and some are hidden behind secret paths or locked behind songs you’ll learn at some point in the game.

Odds are you won’t spend a lot of time in Battlebound Plains, and fortunately for diehard collectors, the Mokoko seeds won’t extend your stay there too much. There are only seven Mokoko Seeds in the area, and they all are easy to find. Here is the location of every Mokoko seed in the Battlebound Plains.

All Mokoko Seed locations in Battlebound Plains

Screengrab via Smilegate

If you’re struggling to find some of those seeds, here are screengrabs of their location in the environment: