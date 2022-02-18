All Mokoko Seed locations in Aquilok’s Head dungeon in Lost Ark

As the Aquilok’s Head dungeon will be one of the firsts you’ll ever encounter in Lost Ark, there are chances you won’t have especially looked for the Mokoko seeds hidden in it.

Whether you’re completing your collectibles and are going to reenter the dungeon or completing it for the first time, here are the location of the six Mokoko seeds in the Aquilok’s Head dungeon in Lost Ark.

All Mokoko Seed locations in Aquilok’s Head dungeon

Screengrab via Smilegate | Remix by Eva Martinello

Fortunately, all the seeds are pretty easy to collect in this dungeon, even when they are hidden behind secret passages.

The first two seeds that are located outside the path are hidden behind a passage that must be opened by pulling a lever, so keep an eye out for this when approaching them on the map. The two other seeds outside the path, on the other hand, can be reached by simply destroying a wall right in front of them.

Remember that you can enter the dungeon solo if you don’t want to be constantly behind your allies, and this way, you’ll be able to leave it before reaching the end if you’re only going there for the seeds.