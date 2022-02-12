All Mokoko Seed locations in Ankumo Mountain in Lost Ark

Lost Ark offers numerous ways for the players to grind items and gain XP. The collectibles are one of the most effortless ways to do it, and they can bring you significant rewards. You’ll encounter them all along your journey, and the Mokoko seeds are the main ones.

You’ll see them in Prideholme first, just after finishing the tutorial. They are scattered in all areas of the game, and there are 1,209 of them to collect in total, so it’s best to start unlocking them from the beginning and while progressing through the story of Lost Ark.

In addition to giving XP, the Mokoko seeds will offer various rewards when you collect specific amounts of them. Here are their location in Ankumo Mountain.

All Mokoko seeds locations in Ankumo Mountain

Screengrab via Smilegate

There are only five Mokoko seeds to collect in Ankumo Mountain, and this time, there will be no trap. They are all easy to find and aren’t hidden behind a wall or some kind of obstacle that will force you to put some effort to get them.

Here are the locations of the seeds located on this map.