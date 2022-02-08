All Lost Ark servers and where they are located

Lost Ark launched for those who purchase the Founder’s Pack today, and many are just getting started in the game. The first choice players must make is which server to join.

Server selection is important, because it dictates how laggy the game will be based on how far players are geographically from the server, and whether you can play with your friends. If your friends are on different servers, even if you are in the same region, you will not be able to play with them. It is advised to agree with your friends what sever you all will choose before booting up the game for the first time.

Most will want to choose a server that is close geographically to all players, and there are several different areas where Lost Ark developers have placed their servers to ensure gamers have a smooth experience. Below is a list of servers and their locations, so gamers can choose the best server to suit their needs.

West North America:

Mari

Valtan

Enviska

East North America:

Azena

Una

Regulus

Avesta

Galatur

Karta

Ladon

Central Europe:

Neria

Kadan

Trixion

Calvasus

Thirain

Zinnervale

Asta

Wei

Slen

South America:

Kazeros

Agaton

If players are looking for a server that isn’t busy or full, check the server status on the Lost Ark website to see which servers would be best based on how populated they are.