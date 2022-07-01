All game updates for FFXIV Patch 6.2 from the July 1 live letter

Part one of the live letter from the Final Fantasy XIV developers was streamed this morning and players got new updates about future patches for the game, including Patch 6.2, which will bring more MSQ, more side quests, new trials, and more.

The update comes just a few days before the servers are set to go down all day for Patch 6.18, which brings a highly requested feature that allows players to temporarily travel to other data centers to play with people they previously couldn’t play with because of the server difference. That update will have a 24-hour maintenance and will go live on July 5.

The live letter on July 1 outlined quite a few new features players have been waiting for, including the next Beast Tribe species, the new Island Sanctuaries, and more. The new patch is called Buried Memory and it is set to launch in late August.

Here is a summary of all of the new game updates, including some details that were translated by the FFXIV Discord.

Game updates

New Main Scenario Quests.

New side quests (including Tataru’s Grand Adventure).

New Hildibrand quests (Patch 6.25).

New Manderville-themed Relic weapons: Unlocks through “Somehow Further Hildibrand Adventures” questline.

New Beast Tribe quests: Omicrons (Patch 6.25).

New eight-player raid: Pandæmonium: Abyssos – Savage to come a week after patch 6.2 is released.

New game content: Another Path: Criterion Dungeons – Four player high difficulty content with two levels of difficulty which were described as similar to Extreme and Savage level difficulty.

New game content: Variant Dungeons – Dungeons where your path choice matters and enemy strength is determined by party size. Not as difficult as Criterion Dungeons.

New content: Island Sanctuaries – islands players can gather and craft on, collect creatures, and more

New Unreal trial: Battle against Sephirot in Containment Bay S1T7.

Job adjustments for PvP and PvE.

New Endwalker trials will be added sometime in the 6.2x patches

PvP updates

PvP Series 2 begins with the release of Patch 6.2.

Crystalline Conflict Series 3 begins with the release of Patch 6.2.

Rival wings will resume.

Main Scenario Quest reworks

Duty Support feature will be expanded to include Snow Cloak through The Vault dungeons.

The Steps of Faith will be reworked into a solo battle.

Thornmarch Trial (King Moggle Mog XII) is getting a revamp – will be made somewhat easier.

Other updates