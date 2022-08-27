All Fell Court of Troia Gear in FFXIV

Looking for all the new loot in FFXIV? Here's what's available in the Fell Court of Troia.

Final Fantasy XIV is full of a wide variety of content for all players to explore and participate in. Many of these come in the form of dungeons and raid bosses that truly put players to the test regarding combat mechanics and DPS checks.

Many of these dungeons offer great rewards and upgrades for those with the skills to clear them. With the release of Patch 6.2, players can now enter the Fell Court of Troia and take all the spoils associated with it. Here, we’ll cover all the gear that’s available through the new dungeon, Fell Court of Troia, in FFXIV

Image via Square Enix

Fell Court of Troia

The Fell Court of Troia is a new dungeon available with the release of Patch 6.2. Like many quests in the main story of Final Fantasy XIV, players are tasked with clearing various dungeons, trails, and raids, and the Fell Court of Troia is no different.

To reach this new dungeon, players must progress through the Endwalker campaign. Once completed, they’ll be able to start the Buried Memory quest with the release of Patch 6.2, which will give access to the Fell Court of Troia dungeon.

All Fell Court of Troia Gear

The bosses in the Fell Court of Troia each have a list of items unlockable when defeated. Although each boss is only killable once per run, players can continually repeat the dungeon as often as they desire to get the loot they want.

While NPCs are available for players to run solo, it’s advised to party up with friends or up to three other players through the party finder and other means to clear the dungeon for that loot.

Evil Dreamer

The Evil Dreamer is the first boss encounter in the dungeon. Here are all of the items available by defeating this boss.

Beatrice

Beatrice is the second boss players will fight in the Fell Court of Troia. Here are all the items players can receive by defeating them.

Scarmigilione

The final boss in the dungeon is Scarmigilione. Players are looking for the following gear by defeating this boss and clearing the dungeon.

The Fell Court of Troia includes all this delicious loot and two additional Orchestrion Rolls Final Fantasy IV: Battle 2 (Endwalker) and Troian Beauty (Endwalker)—available by completing the dungeon. The Scarmigilion minion, the Wind-up Scarmigilione, is another rare reward from this dungeon as a drop and is also tradable on the open market. Good luck grinding this tough and tricky dungeon!