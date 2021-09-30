All baits and where to find them in New World

New World is set in a rather large environment where players will always find something to do that they can enjoy. There’s so much more to do than questing or dueling players, and you’ll realize that the game will slowly nudge you toward trying out different activities as you level up.
Fishing, for example, can be required for a quest or you may just need to pick it up just because you enjoy it in real life as well. While your fishing skills will come in handy, players will also have the option to upgrade their poles or try out different baits to increase their chances of catching certain fish.
If you know what type of fish you’re looking to catch, the following bait list may help you locate where you can pick the best bait.
Here are all the baits in New World and where you can find them.
- Bread Bait
- Requirement: Kitchen Tier Two
- Can be found inside: Provision Containers
- Bonus: Grants a small boost to catching better fish in freshwater
- Cheese Bait
- Requirement: Kitchen Tier Two
- Can be found inside: Provision Containers
- Bonus: Grants a small boost to catching better fish in saltwater
- Clam Bait
- Can be salvaged from: Clams
- Bonus: Grants a small boost to chances of catching better fish in freshwater.
- Electric Eel Bait
- Can be salvaged from: Electric Eels
- Bonus: Grants a large boost to catching bigger fish in saltwater.
- Firefly Bait
- Can be salvaged from: Bulrush Plants / Briar Plants
- Bonus: Grants a large boost to catching better fish in freshwater.
- Fish Bait
- Requirement: Kitchen Tier Two / Camp Tier One
- Bonus: Small boost to catching better fish in saltwater.
- Glowworm Bait
- Can be salvaged from: Look for Flints at night time
- Bonus: Grants a large boost to catching better fish in salt water.
- Meat Bait
- Requirement: Kitchen Tier Two / Camp Tier One
- Bonus: Grants a small boost to catching better fish in freshwater.
- Nightcrawler Bait
- Can be salvaged from: Look for flints at day time
- Bonus: Grants a medium boost to catching better fish in saltwater.
- Oyster Bait
- Can be salvaged from: Oysters
- Bonus: Grants a large boost to catching bigger fish in freshwater.
- Snail Bait
- Can be salvaged from: Snails
- Bonus: Grants a medium boost to catching better fish in saltwater.
- Woodlouse Bait
- Can be found in: Bushes
- Bonus: Grants a medium boost to catching better fish in freshwater.