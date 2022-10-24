All Ancient Glyph locations in New World

New World was Amazon’s first title, and in its initial few weeks, it took the gaming world on a wild ride. Queues of hundreds, waiting to get a taste of the in-depth, mystical, and enjoyable experience that drew so many eyes toward their screens.

The grind was well worth it too; hours spent simply chopping down trees helped develop characters in monumental ways, with New World showcasing layered crafting and thrilling missions and bosses that kept players asking for more.

The title has matured over time, with a player base still lingering and taking on dungeons, enemies, and other factions.

Ancient Glyphs are scattered items. These items are littered throughout the Brimstone Sands. Players will get the opportunity to take on a quest to locate all 26 of these Ancient Glyphs, and for those of you who don’t have the time or the patience to spend all your waking hours scouring the New World earth for them, we have your solution.

Where do I find all 26 Ancient Glyphs in New World?

They’re not too easy to find, fortunately, we have you covered.

Here’s a list of all the glyphs, their names, wisdom, and location.

Glyph Number Glyph Name Wisdom Location 1 DINGTA Above Palace of Nekhbet 2 JIIBA Shadow Beds of Ta-Bitjet 3 KEYYA YIB’ Crossroads Atum’s Way 4 TEYII Journey Great Shrine of Thoth 5 WETZUU Gift Oasis Spontanea 6 CRUUJ Sun Heliopolis 7 AMBA Mountain Diospolis 8 PIMBII Dawn Kephri Arena 9 D’UN-YICH Ordeal Pools of Orcus 10 HIMDE Ocean Temple of Isis 11 AABER Day Lamp of Osiris 12 ITKA Below Place of Pillars 13 DZUU First Heru Plaza 14 J’IJ Sealed Necropolis of Sutekh 15 TSADZUI Wall Great Wall of Nebet-Het 16 HID Home Hermopolis 17 B’EYEG Chaos Ennead 18 RIIGA Persona Arit-en-Geb 19 EYBUE Virtue Satet 20 CRUUJ’II Strength Forge of Ptah 21 D’UN-GA Destruction Castrum Principium 22 TAB’ Night Ordeal of the Scorpion 23 B’ENGYING Shield Serpent’s Pass 24 TSANGMIIJ Food Castrum Victualis 25 JICH Water Heka’s Cauldron 26 DUBUU River Sopdu Hot Springs

Image via Bclassy – Reddit

Once you’ve found all of these, you’ve completed the quest and you can collect that sweet income. Now you can keep battling out in your faction, without the stress of having to locate all these Glyphs.

New World was released on Sept. 9, 2021, originally taking over the MMO scene. The title is still available on PC, but has yet to make the transition to consoles.