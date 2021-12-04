All Aether currents locations in Thavnair on Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker

There are eight currents to attune and more quests.

Take your compass, your map, and venture into the unknown, Final Fantasy XIV fans. The latest expansion Endwalker introduced new maps to the MMO, and there is a lot to do in the new lands.

First, though, you might want to attune to all Aether currents and complete the quests required to unlock flying in those maps, since it will significantly decrease travel times between your numerous destinations.

Although you can find all Aether Currents using your Aether Compass, it can be faster to know exactly where they all are to optimize your travels.

All Aether currents locations in Thavnair

In Thavnair, the attunement to all Aether currents will take a while because you’ll have to go through over a dozen main scenario quests before being able to access the whole map. For this reason, it can be a good idea to do shared FATE runs to farm Gemstones and buy riding maps. It’ll allow you to travel faster on the ground.

Here are all the Aether currents currently discovered in Thavnair. These are only the ones unlocked in the first half of the map, but we will add the other half to the list later.

Quests that unlock currents

Steppe Child is the first sidequest you’ll unlock in the area. It’ll be located in the first city you’ll discover in the area.

Alchemist or Dancer is the second sidequest that can be unlocked, located at the second Aetheryte you’ll discover.

Aether currents

This one is located on the south of the Saltwing’s Welcome landmark, right under the “i” letter. It’s likely the first one you’ll unlock.

The main scenario quests will naturally lead you to this one if you know where to look. It’s located on top of the city in the North-West corner of the map, at X: 11.9, Y: 10.3, Z: 0.7.

This Aether current can be misleading: it’s right on top of the area you won’t be able to access before a certain point in the scenario. It’s located at X:19.1, Y: 15.6, Z: 0.8.

This should be the last Aether current you’ll unlock in the first half of the map, because it’s located in the northern part of the map, near the main city you’ll access a bit later in the main scenario. It’s located at X: 20.4, Y: 7.2, Z: 0.9.

Four more are located in the other part of Thavnair’s map, so be patient before expecting to attune to them and being able to fly around.