All Aether currents locations in Labyrinthos on Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker

Flying will help with the different levels of the map.

New lands have been introduced with Final Fantasy XIV‘s latest expansion Endwalker, and Sharlayan is one of them. The region will be divided into two areas: Old Sharlayan and Labyrinthos.

Labyrinthos isn’t the largest map in the expansion, but it’s built on several levels. For that reason, you’ll want to learn to fly in this area as quickly as possible. But it’ll take time: the map is split into two parts, and you can only access the second part only after progressing through the Main Scenario Quests. Then, when the whole map will be available, you’ll have the chance of unlocking every Aether current.

Here are all the Aether currents and quests in Labyrinthos. Only the first half is on the list, but we’ll update it with the remaining ones as we discover them.

All Aether currents locations in Endwalker‘s Labyrinthos

To unlock flying in Labyrinthos, you’ll have to complete five special quests and attune to 10 Aether currents. Only one quest will be available in the first half, however.

Aether current quests

Screengrab via Square Enix

“Lost Little Troll” is the only sidequest available to unlock a current before unlocking the second half of the map. It’ll be available on the round arch you’ll unlock after going through the cavern.

Aether currents to attune

Screengrab via Square Enix

This current is nearest to your starting area and is located at X: 28.3, Y: 6.0, Z: 4.3.

Screengrab via Square Enix

The cavern will be your next stop and this one will be right on your way to your next Main Scenario Quest, it’s hard to miss. It’s located at X: 36.4, Y: 22.7, Z: 3.3.

Screengrab via Square Enix

Be careful with this one: being located at X: 31.4, Y: 16.6, Z: 2.9, you might try to look for it when you’ll enter the map using your compass, but it’ll only lead you to a ledge. The current is located under it, so you’ll have to go through the cavern first.

Be mindful of the monsters around it. To be protected, switch to your DoL class if you have one over level 73 and activate the Sneak effect not to be bothered by the monsters.

Screengrab via Square Enix

This Aether current is located at X: 15.1, Y: 13.5, Z: 3.0.

Screengrab via Square Enix

The last Aether current of the first half of the map is located at X: 15.1, Y: 13.5, Z: 3.0, on the Western corner of the map in the second level.

The other Aether currents and quest will be updated soon.