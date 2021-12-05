All Aether currents locations in Garlemald in Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker

The exciting time of new land discoveries has returned on Final Fantasy XIV with the early-access release of the game’s latest expansion Endwalker on Dec. 3, four days before it drops for the rest of the players.

Fans can be startled by the lack of flying when stepping onto those areas for the first time. Garlemald, for instance, is one of those maps. To unlock flying, players will have to attune to several Aether currents and complete various quests.

Here are all the Aether currents and quests to unlock flying in Garlemald.

All Aether currents locations in Endwalker‘s Garlemald

Same as other maps released alongside Endwalker, it’ll take the players a great amount of time to unlock flying since half the map will be unlocked after progressing further through the Main Scenario Quests.

As such, it’s recommended to participate in the various FATEs that pop up in the area to collect Gemstones and trade them for riding maps. It’ll allow you to ride faster on the ground notwithstanding being able to fly.

Aether current quests

Screengrab via Square Enix

The first quest is called “In Pursuit of Power” and is given in Garlemald’s starting camp, after completing a couple of main scenario quests in the area.

Screengrab via Square Enix

Children Are Our Future will be unlocked after the activation of the area’s Aetheryte, at the entry of the refugee’s base camp.

Screengrab via Square Enix

This third quest is called “Best Delivered Cold” and will unlock at the same time as “Children Are Our Future” back in the starting camp. Galia, another NPC in the area, will give out the fourth quest, which unlocks at the same time as well.

Aether currents to attune

Screengrab via Square Enix

You’ll have to do some climbing to attune to the Aether current closest to your starting camp, located at X: 17.8, Y: 29.9.

Screengrab via Square Enix

This one is hidden in a small building at X: 23.1, Y: 23.4.

Screengrab via Square Enix

Located in the second main area you’ll unlock with Main Scenario Quests, this Aether current can be found at X: 29.1, Y: 11.8.

Screengrab via Square Enix

This one is tricky because it’s located on top of a bridge half in ruins at X: 23.0, Y: 11.1. You’ll have to wander around to find the base of the bridge and climb further towards the north to reach it.

Screengrab via Square Enix

The current is hidden in a building fallen to ruins, always in the same area. Walk around it to find the entry and climb the pile of rubble to reach it, at X: 18.5, Y: 13.0.

More Aether currents and quests will be updated as we discover them.