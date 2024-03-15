The best teams to rebuild in MLB The Show 24 Franchise Mode

Playing Franchise Mode in MLB The Show 24 with a top team is boring. The real fun is in turning a cellar dweller into a dynasty.
Luckily for players, there are some really bad teams in MLB. Whether it’s because they don’t know how to draft or their owners are just cheapskates, some teams need a lot of help in their rebuilding process. That’s where you come in to be the GM, manager, and players all at once.
Here are our picks for the best teams to rebuild in MLB The Show 24‘s Franchise Mode.
Best teams to rebuild in MLB The Show 24
Chicago White Sox
- Rank: 30th
- Contact: 28th
- Power: 22nd
- Pitching: 28th
- Defense: 22nd
- Speed: 28th
If you want to have your work cut out for you, start on the South Side. The White Sox are… very, very bad in MLB The Show 24. You really have to feel for Luis Robert Jr., who is the only true star left on this roster that was seemingly destroyed by Tony LaRussa.
There’s not much help coming in the minor leagues, either. Outside of top-ranked shortstop prospect Colson Montgomery (71 OVR, A potential, 22 years old), you’ll have to be savvy on the trade market and in free agency to make this team worth a damn.
Kansas City Royals
- Rank: 22nd
- Contact: 20th
- Power: 25th
- Pitching: 21st
- Defense: 19th
- Speed: 15th
There’s a decent foundation to build around in Kansas City. Led by bonafide young stud Bobby Witt Jr., solid first baseman Vinnie Pasquantino, and potential bloomers like Cole Ragans and Brady Singer in the rotation, the Royals are a few trades and signings away from having some decent potential, especially in the lowly American League Central division.
Keep an eye on prospects like third baseman Maikel Garcia, too, who could develop into something nice after a strong couple of years following a decent rookie campaign in 2023.
Los Angeles Angels
- Rank: 21st
- Contact: 13th
- Power: 10th
- Pitching: 22nd
- Defense: 28th
- Speed: 12th
Will someone please help get Mike Trout into the postseason?
One of baseball’s best superstars has struggled on teams of mediocrity for his entire career. You can try to bring Trouty into October, but the halos will need some help.
Start by shedding dead weight Anthony Rendon, who doesn’t even wanna play baseball anymore, and build around Trout with supplemental prospects like Zach Neto and Mickey Moniak. The Angels need some big help in the rotation and bullpen, so start there.
Washington Nationals
- Rank: 27th
- Contact: 24th
- Power: 28th
- Pitching: 30th
- Defense: 29th
- Speed: 22nd
Potential is the key here for the Nats. CJ Abrams, Josiah Gray, Mackenzie Gore, Keibert Ruiz, and Luis Garcia all could have a big impact in the majors by the time it’s all said and done. Third base prospect Brady House is just 20 with A potential, so he should also be knocking on the door within a year or two.