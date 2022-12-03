Who Won MC Championships (MCC) 28: Results, Final Standings, Scores

Following a tournament season packed with 18 exciting events, the 28th installment of the MC Championships (MCC) has brought the second season of the Minecraft event to an official end. Although the event will now be on break for a period of time, one last team managed to take home the crown in the final MCC event of season two.

MCC 28 rounded out an epic season of the Minecraft event and Noxcrew and Smajor will now take a break to prepare for season three of the tournament which will return in early 2023. No official return date has been shared, but their previous hiatus lasted until March, and fans can likely expect season three of MCC to begin sometime around March 2023.

Season two of MCC built upon the first season with many exciting additions such as new mini-games like Meltdown, new event types like MCC Underdogs, and the beta release of an MCC Island server so that competitors and fans alike could participate in MCC mini-games whenever they see fit to do so. The third season of the Minecraft event promises to be even better as the MCC team has promised that they have lots already in the works for the future of the event.

All 10 teams that participated in the 28th installment of the tournament put up a tough fight right until the very end in what was an epic final battle to end the season. However, two of the teams did manage to score the highest and thus moved on to the final Dodgebolt duel to compete in a showdown deciding who would be crowned the official victors of MCC 28.

MCC 28 results, final standings, scores

Final Winner: Teal Turkeys

Punz

Sneegsnag

Solidarity

CaptainSparklez

The 29th installment of MCC came down to a Dodgebolt duel between the Emerald Elves and the Teal Turkeys. The Emerald Elves scored the most coins overall in the event with a total of 20,990 while the Teal Turkeys were a far bit behind with a coin total of 19,473.

Both teams then moved into the Dodgebolt duel where they utilized snowball punches instead of the regular bows and arrows to try and eliminate the entirety of the opposing team three times. Teams can only claim victory in any MCC event when they have vanquished the entire opposing team three times during a Dodgebolt finale duel.

It was a close battle, but the Teal Turkeys ultimately claimed victory in the final MCC event of season two with a Dodgebolt score of 3-0.