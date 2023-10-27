When is the Armadillo coming to Minecraft?

Minecraft players have been excitedly awaiting the arrival of the armadillo after the protective critter recently won the community-driven Minecraft Live 2023 mob vote. This cute critter has been teased by as part of an upcoming update, but when is the armadillo be coming to Minecraft?

You can also help protect wolves with materials from armadillos. Screenshot via Minecraft YouTube.

After fierce competition against the penguin and crab in the most recent Minecraft mob vote, armadillos will be coming to Minecraft in the next update, 1.21. You’ll be able to find them in the savannah biome, they’ll be curl up into a blocky ball at the sight of danger.

One of the main reasons players are so excited for the species is that they drop materials for wolf armor, which significantly upgrades the defense of your furry friends.

Tons of players are wondering when the release date for the next update will be announced, as, alongside the addition of armadillos, Minecraft has teased new biomes, blocks and enemies that will allow players to make their own dungeons.

There is no specific date when the update will be dropping, but an official blog post states that the 1.21 update will be coming “midway through 2024”. Fans are speculating that it’ll arrive in June, as this would be consistent with other major Minecraft updates.

