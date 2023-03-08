What time does MC Championship (MCC) 29 start?

The third season of the MC Championships (MCC) is nearly here as Noxcrew and Smajor return from an indefinite hiatus with the 29th installment of the event. The tournament will once again bring together 40 creators as they battle over the course of numerous mini-games that are designed to test out staple Minecraft skills like parkour, combat, survival, and teamwork.

Fans of MCC have been waiting around since the final event of season two, which was MCC 28, took place in December for the Minecraft event to return. MCC 28 was a regular canon event but did feature some festive winter decorations and team names in honor of the season.

Image via Noxcrew

Now, the Minecraft tournament is officially back and will return to its regular monthly schedule with the official debut of MCC 29. Although the first event back is a regular version of the tournament, fans can expect to see special non-canon events sprinkled throughout the season alongside the regular canon ones.

Ahead of the official end of season two, the MCC team revealed that it will continue to be hard at work behind the scenes preparing for the third season of the event alongside moving its Minecraft server MCC Island closer to public release. This means that the first event back could have some unexpected surprises for fans and players alike.

When is MCC 29?

The inaugural event of MCC’s third season will take place on March 18 at 2pm CT. Fans can choose to tune into the event at this date and time in a variety of ways.

The main way that most fans choose to watch is through the perspective of one of the 40 creators that are participating. All creators that are playing in MCC 29 will be live on their platform of choice for the duration of the event, which means that tuning into any creator will allow fans to watch from a competitor’s point of view and also witness the team that the creator they are watching is on. Once the event is about to begin, fans can find all participants and their platform of choice on the MCC Live page.

If choosing just one creator to watch sounds difficult to you or you hope to get a behind-the-scenes look at the event, Noxcrew also always livestreams the event on its Twitch channel. This is a great way to keep track of all the teams at once and also comes with an exclusive administrator’s point of view and commentary from the very team that runs the entire event.