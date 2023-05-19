What happened to Mineplex? Why is Mineplex shutting down?

Mineplex has been a staple Minecraft minigame server since January 24, 2013. But as of May 16, the beloved server is no more and all operations have ceased.

At one point it was one of the most popular Minecraft servers the title had to offer, but as time went on, the juggernaut slowly began losing steam, with posts dating back to as early as 2019 complaining of a lack of players.

Despite this, it’s still unclear exactly why Mineplex was shut down. But if you’re curious about why the server that was once the pinnacle of Minecraft minigames has ceased activity, here’s everything we know so far.

Why is Mineplex shutting down?

On May 12, Mineplex experienced an outage and three days later was removed from the featured server listing in Minecraft: Bedrock Edition. Until May 16, there was no word as to what was happening with Mineplex.

Although the exact reason for the closure of the Mineplex servers hasn’t been officially stated, an admin from the Mineplex Discord server shared a brief message on May 16 with fans of the Minecraft minigame server that have been waiting for answers:

Screenshot via TheMisterEpicYT on Twitter

The user ended the message with a thank you to those who played on the Mineplex server:

“Thank you guys so much for the wonderful years, I wish you all the best of luck in the future with whatever you end up doing, and come say hi once in a while!”

Aside from this vague message, there has yet to be an official reason as to why Mineplex was actually shut down.

