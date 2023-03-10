VALORANT players might be making the switch to Minecraft after fan recreates a blocky Ascent

For players who’ve had enough of VALORANT, a Minecraft gamer might’ve just made the next best thing.

One creative player recreated the whole VCT Lock//In knife collection, alongside the full B side of Ascent, and honestly, it’s hard to tell the two apart, block aside.

The March 9 Reddit post shared all variations of the VCT knife and shows a player walking into the B bombsite, taking down enemies along the way. They’ve even integrated the badge that appears after each kill, and it’s just as rewarding as VALORANT.

The creator included countless details that assist in reimagining one of VALORANT’s first maps in block form. As the player rushes onto the B-site, they peer around main to see CT and Market open, with lane packed with enemies blocking the push.

The crafty player also recreated all of the B site with triple and boathouse looking like a one-for-one transfer.

Players might make the switch to Minecraft to avoid getting one tapped by Vandals, and instead now take on bows and arrows.

Minecraft players seem to love recreating other titles on their servers. There’s a vast collection of different titles brought into Minecraft from VALORANT to handheld classic Flappy Bird, and it doesn’t seem like it’s coming to an end anytime soon.

Games like Minecraft and Roblox have been doing this for years, and with each new title being thrown into the mix of recreated games, it seems we’ll have a neverending supply of reimagined FPS designs for the foreseeable future.