Top 10 Minecraft Prison servers to join in 2024

Imagine being ensnared within the confines of a prison, surrounded by numerous dangers with no apparent escape route in sight. If you’re imagining this through the lens of a Minecraft player, this probably sounds like a blast to you.

Minecraft prison servers have proven to be some of the best enjoyment you can derive from the game, and that’s why we’re talking about the 10 best prison servers in Minecraft in our article below.

The 10 best Minecraft prison servers

Purple Prison

This prison server proves to be an instant classic. Image via Mojang Studios

Purple Prison stands as a beacon among its peers, offering more than mere mining quests for ranking progression. Alongside mining activities, it encourages players to ascend the ranks through building and trading, fostering a dynamic player-driven economy.

Distinguishing itself further, Purple Prison meticulously crafts a prison environment akin to real-world counterparts, complete with cells, disputes, vigilant guards, and designated PvP arenas. Moreover, communal areas provide opportunities for prisoners to socialize and unwind.

Java server address: purpleprison.org

Jartex Network

Jartex Network revolutionizes the Minecraft prison experience with its innovative incorporation of gambling elements. Featuring bespoke skills, stylish attire, and a plethora of enhancements, this server offers a unique and thrilling gaming experience.

To partake in the excitement, players must first align themselves with cartels, unlocking access to exclusive casinos and lucrative mining operations. Furthermore, diverse gangs and cartels offer varied benefits, enriching the gameplay experience. In addition to the main gameplay, players can embark on side quests and explore intriguing structures, adding depth and excitement to their mining adventures.

Java server address : jartex.fun

: jartex.fun Bedrock server address: jartex.fun

Pika Network

Pika Network presents a familiar prison setting with a wealth of hidden opportunities awaiting discovery. Beyond the typical mining pursuits, players can engage with a diverse array of characters, including cell makers, gamblers, and gangs, each offering unique experiences and rewards.

Additionally, designated PVP areas inject adrenaline into the gameplay experience, providing ample opportunities for competitive showdowns.

Java server address: pikapvp.com

Snapcraft

Snapcraft’s Minecraft server features a prison mode with an extensive array of mines, culminating in a final one from which players can attempt to escape. However, this endeavor is far from easy, requiring players to amass a substantial amount of in-game currency.

In contrast to Jartex and Pika Network, Snapcraft’s prison mode eschews the feel of an MMORPG. Instead, players can immerse themselves in mining activities and summon five unique bosses. Overcoming these bosses for valuable loot stands as one of the most challenging and enjoyable aspects of this Minecraft prison server.

Moreover, the server includes a PvP mine, providing an arena for combat enthusiasts to showcase their skills and challenge one another.

Java server address: topj.snapmc.net

OPBlocks Network

A truly OP prison server. Image via Mojang Studios

OP Blocks presents a unique twist on the Minecraft prison experience, featuring a world entirely crafted from candy. While this concept may seem unconventional initially, it’s truly something special. As players progress through the ranks, they unlock access to vibrant and colorful candy-themed mines, adding to the allure and charm of the server.

OPBlocks Network earns its accolades with its expansive community, talented development team, and diverse selection of minigames. Focused primarily on four key modes—prison, parkour, survival, and skyblock—this server offers something for every player.

In its prison mode, OPBlocks Network provides players with individualized mines and enchanted tools, fostering a sense of exploration and discovery. Additionally, players can explore fellow miners’ excavations and engage in side quests, allowing for individualized gameplay experiences.

Java server address : mc.opblocks.com

: mc.opblocks.com Bedrock server address: bedrock.opblocks.com

Jails MC

This server is exclusively focused on Minecraft’s prison mode, emphasizing a mining-centric theme. It stands out as the ideal choice for those seeking a straightforward and dependable prison experience.

Jails MC boasts impeccable performance without any bugs or lag—which is impressive given how old Minecraft is—alongside a remarkable team behind its operation. Innovation is at the forefront of this server’s offerings, with a plethora of thrilling features waiting to be discovered. Among the many enchantments available, players can wield explosive pickaxes, lightning-infused pickaxes, and even a pickaxe capable of summoning hostile mobs to vanquish enemies.

Advancement to the top level entails mining, engaging in player-to-player trading, and competing on an active leaderboard.

Java server address: play.jailsmc.net

Vortex Network

Vortex stands out as a renowned space-themed Minecraft server, featuring a prison mode set within a cosmic penitentiary. While gangs may be absent, players can still enjoy themselves thanks to the introduction of innovative single-player tasks.

One of the most thrilling aspects of the PvP zones is the occurrence of meteor strikes. Players have the opportunity to mine the meteor for valuable loot, but they must navigate the perilous PvP arena to make it out alive.

Initially facing off against Prison Guards, players progressively encounter tougher adversaries, culminating in formidable foes like the Warden. Confronting these bosses often requires teamwork, highlighting Vortex Network’s ability to seamlessly blend single-player and multiplayer content within its prison mode.

Java server address: mcsl.vortexnetwork.net

MC Prison

MC Prison, a cornerstone of the Minecraft community and a treasured Minecraft Bedrock server, prioritizes player freedom and creativity. Beyond the traditional mining and ranking progression, this server empowers players to engage in a plethora of activities, including building, combat, and entrepreneurship.

While donations offer shortcuts to advancement, every player receives a dedicated space within the game to establish their own in-game shops, fostering a sense of ownership and community.

Java server address : mcprison.com

: mcprison.com Bedrock server address: mchub.com

Minecraft Central

Minecraft Central, a venerable institution within the Minecraft community, remains a bastion of activity across various modes. With its unique prison system comprising private and public mines, players are offered exclusive rewards and challenges.

The immersive environment, complete with zombie guard statues, adds an extra layer of excitement and challenge to the gameplay experience.

Java server address: mccentral.org

The Arcon

One of your best options. Image via Mojang Studios

The Arcon is one of the finest Minecraft Prison servers, acclaimed for its bespoke game modes and premium mods. This server boasts an active user community and maintains a steady stream of updates, ensuring a polished gaming experience.

In the realm of Minecraft’s prison mode, The Arcon distinguishes itself by furnishing players with a personalized resource pack, imbuing the game with a rustic wooden aesthetic. Additionally, it equips miners with backpacks and essential tools, facilitating their endeavors underground.

Beyond the confines of prison life, players can delve into alternate modes, such as robbery and outlands, seamlessly integrated with the core prison experience. Moreover, The Arcon extends support for survival, parkour, and skyblock modes, catering to a diverse array of player preferences.

Java server address: best.TheArchon.net

