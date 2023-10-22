One of Minecraft’s longest-running Let’s Play series has finally wrapped up

Veteran Minecraft YouTuber StampyLongHead is finally calling it quits after 11 years of creating gaming videos and content online.

Although Minecraft launched in 2009, it is still one of the most popular games due to the regular updates and how much it allows players to embrace their creativity and build a world they’ve only dreamed about. It was off the back of this “do anything” gameplay that StampyLongHead became one the biggest Minecraft YouTubers with a healthy following.

However, he has finally called it quits this week, announcing the move to his fans in a “Thanks For Watching” video, which has over 2.3 million views since it aired on Saturday.

In his farewell message, he said, “It has been a truly special chapter of my life. I look back on this time fondly, as I know so many of you do too.” The final episode goodbye left many of his long-term Minecraft fans devastated.

StamyLongHead began his YouTube career all the way back in 2011 and has since gained over 10 million subscribers in his gaming following. Not only is his content personable, creative, and fun, but it also provides a sense of nostalgia for many Minecraft fans who’ve been around since the beginning of his career.

He’s best known for his Minecraft videos and running commentary as if they were a documentary, but he’s also dabbled in games like Zelda and Plants Vs Zombies.

Although his community wishes him the best with his next adventures, many are sad to see him go because he’s why they played Minecraft; his content helped them during their childhoods, and his videos brought happiness to their lives, they said. He also played a hand in shaping much of the early Minecraft community.

While it is sad to see him go, his Minecraft community and new and old YouTube fans are wishing him the best in his next endeavors, whatever they may be.

About the author