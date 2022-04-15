Minecraft’s new Snapshot makes the Warden more powerful

A new snapshot for the Java version of Minecraft has been released and introduced a mighty new ability for the fearsome upcoming Warden boss. Snapshot 22W15A is a response to players who felt the Warden was easy to escape and the new ability added for the Warden specifically combats this.

Players who tested the previous Minecraft snapshots found that if they towered up away from the Warden there was nothing the creature could do to reach or attack them. This made escaping the Warden rather easy as long as you had a few blocks and some patience since the Warden would previously eventually give up and retreat back into the ground giving players a chance to sneak away.

Screengrab via Mojang

Now, the Warden has a mighty ranged sonic boom attack that activates when players attempt to hide behind walls or tower up. Whenever players perform these actions or become otherwise out of range for the Warden’s melee attack, the beast will switch to its formidable ranged attack that can penetrate through walls.

Screengrab via Mojang

Having a shield is essential while facing the Warden. However, while a shield can block one wave of the Warden’s sonic boom, the attack disables shields which means after one hit players will be left temporarily defenseless.

Taking on the Warden is now nearly impossible even whilst wearing full enchanted Netherite armor and using enchanted Netherite tools because the creature is relentless and incredibly powerful. Ultimately, when facing the Warden players’ best hope for survival is to try to sneak away from the powerful creature.

A complete list of the features showcased, changes made, and bugs fixed in the 22W15A snapshot is available below, courtesy of Mojang.

New Features in 22W15A

Added advancement “When the Squad Hops into Town” for getting each Frog variant on a Lead

Added advancement “Sneak 100” for sneaking near a Sculk Sensor or Warden to prevent it hearing you

Added a new ranged attack to the Warden

Warden ranged attack

Building up high, hiding behind walls or being out of range of their powerful melee attack will cause Wardens to switch to their ranged attack Their rib cages will open up to shriek a sonically charged ranged attack that can penetrate walls



Changes in 22W15A

Added Darkness effect to “How Did We Get Here?” advancement

Allays have a natural health regen of 2 health per second

The main menu background now shows a Wild Update panorama

Mud generates all the way from the surface down to stone in Mangrove Swamps

Tall Mangroves are far more common than Short Mangroves in Mangrove Swamps

Moss Carpet generates on top of Mangrove Tree’s roots

The Wandering Trader will now sometimes offer Propagules for sale

A previous change to Noteblocks that only Wool and Wool Carpets would block the sounds has been reverted

Wardens can now sniff you from further away

The vertical range Wardens get angry at a target while sniffing is now 20 blocks instead of 6 blocks

Changes to Vibrations

Carpets, like Wool blocks, will now dampen the vibrations caused by their placing, breaking or dropping as items

Carpets now also dampen the vibrations caused by running and jumping over them

Technical changes in 22W15A

Removed item_delivered_to_player advancement trigger

Added thrown_item_picked_up_by_player advancement trigger

Added avoid_vibration advancement trigger

Added sonic_explosion particle

Advancements

New triggers

Triggered when a player picks up an item that was thrown by an entity

Conditions: player – a predicate for the player picking up the item entity – a predicate for the entity that threw the item item – a predicate for the item



Triggered when a vibration event is ignored because the source player is holding the sneak key

Conditions: player – a player for which this trigger runs



Game events

Renamed game event tag ignore_vibrations_on_occluding_block to dampenable_vibrations

Added block tag dampens_vibrations to indicate blocks that will not trigger vibrations when placed, broken, or stepped on

Renamed item tag occludes_vibration_signals to dampens_vibrations item tag as well

Fixed bugs in 22W15A