Minecraft’s latest Snapshot features new music, disc fragments, Allay improvements

The newest Minecraft snapshot, version 22W16A, brings new music, a new item to collect, and tweaks the Allay’s abilities.

While the features of this snapshot are mostly smaller ones, they are important for the future of Minecraft because they are building blocks for the upcoming Wild Update. Here is everything in the latest snapshot.

New music

Four new music tracks, Ancestry, Aerie, Firebugs, and Labyrinthine, have been added in this snapshot for the upcoming Wild Update. These tracks will play while players are in certain biomes and on the main menu.

Disc fragments

A new disc fragment feature was introduced in snapshot 22W16A. Disc fragments are a new item that can be found in ancient city chests; however, they are extremely rare.

Players who are lucky enough to collect nine disc fragments can then craft them into a new music disc. Music disc five was also introduced in this snapshot but is difficult to obtain because crafting it through obtaining nine fragments is the only way players can attain it.

Allay improvements

A few aspects of how Allay’s function in Minecraft were tweaked in this snapshot. The flying creatures’ health was raised from ten to 20. Allay’s delay after throwing an item was also lowered from five to three seconds so that they function more efficiently.

Allay’s now have an improved search range that was raised from nine to 32. The arc they throw items at has also been shifted in response to community feedback.

Lastly, Allay’s speed functionality has been changed. They will now move slower while just wandering around and move faster while actively collecting items, going to players, or going to a noteblock.

Screengrab via Mojang

A full list of the new features, changes, and bugs that have been fixed in snapshot 22W16A is available below, courtesy of Mojang.

New Features in 22W16A

Added new music

Added Disc Fragment 5 and Music Disc 5

Four new music tracks

The new music tracks are called Ancestry, Aerie, Firebugs, and Labyrinthine

They play in certain biomes and in the main menu

Music disc five

A new music disc has been added to the game.

Unlike other discs, it can only be obtained by finding and crafting 9 Disc Fragments together

These Disc Fragments can be found rarely in Ancient City chests

Changes in 22W16A

Allay tweaks

Improved the predictability of a number of gameplay elements

Frogs can now spawn on Grass, Mud, Moss Carpet, Mangrove Roots, and Muddy Mangrove Roots

Froglights are now movable by pistons

Allay tweaks

Allay health raised from 10 to 20

Delay after item throw lowered from 5 secs to 3 secs

Item search range raised from 9 to 32

Movement speed changes: Allay is now slower when just wandering Allay is now faster when collecting items, going to the player, or going to a noteblock

Throw arc has changed following community feedback

Predictability of randomized events

Some randomized events are now more predictable and no longer have a possibility of extreme behaviors.

Placement and velocity of things dropped from Droppers/Dispensers

Placement and velocity of items spawned from containers upon destroy

Randomized follow_range component attribute for mobs

Velocity of Horses spawned from skeleton traps

Blaze random position and randomized speed of Blaze projectiles

Randomized portion of damage and velocity of Arrows

Randomized flight pattern of Fireworks

Bobbing patterns and time until a fish for Fishing Rods

Technical changes in 22W16A

LWJGL library has been updated to version 3.3.1

Added a heap memory allocation metric to the F3 debug screen

Added doWardenSpawning game rule

Updates to paintings

Painting

Paintings that are placeable in survival can now be controlled with the painting_variant/placeable tag

Added unused paintings from Bedrock edition (earth, wind, fire, water) These paintings are not placeable by default but can be added through a datapack



Fixed bugs in 22W16A