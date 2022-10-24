Minecraft streamer reaches $25,000 charity goal before he even switches his stream on

Minecraft streamer GoodTimesWithScar—or Scar for short—had set a goal to reach $25,000 in donations that would go toward the charity Gamer Outreach Foundation. But when he switched on his stream, he was welcomed with a pleasant surprise.

Scar sat there in disbelief for several seconds surprised at what had happened. In the top left corner, he noticed he had already reached over $33,000 in donations, $8,000 more than his initial $25,000 donation goal.

“I’m I’m shocked,” GoodTimesWithScar stuttered after the pause still in disbelief.

Once the stream was finished, Scar immediately logged onto his Twitter account to thank everyone who donated to his charity event. There, he revealed that they had raised over $420,000 within four hours of the stream.

"From the bottom of my heart, thank you so much to the community and my fellow Hermits," Scar said. "Hospitalized Kids around the world will benefit from this incredible generosity."

“From the bottom of my heart, thank you so much to the community and my fellow Hermits,” Scar said. “Hospitalized Kids around the world will benefit from this incredible generosity.”

Scar is a popular content creator in the Minecraft community and has amassed over one million subscribers and followers through his YouTube and Twitch channels, respectively. There, he provides his viewers with tutorials on how to build landscapes in Minecraft. In addition, he also educates his viewers about his own neuromuscular disease and how he deals with it since his diagnosis in 2001.

“I said it on stream and I’m gonna say it again. Hermitcraft has the most incredible community on the internet,” Scar further explained. “Just know that we love and appreciate each and every one of you for being incredible human beings.”

The Gamer Outreach Foundation is a “for-purpose organization” with the mission to provide hospitalized kids with a sense of normalcy while receiving treatment. As of writing, the Gamers Outreach Foundation has raised $429,750, surpassing its $400,000 goal in less than one day.

Scar also revealed that all of the donations will go “directly to the charity” and that he will be “very transparent” in the coming months so people know what those donations are going towards. Regardless, it was a wholesome moment for the Hermitcraft community and a wonderful thing to see how much it had impacted the Minecraft streamer.

“I’m going to be very transparent over the coming months as the carts are manufactured and sent around the world so you know exactly where your donation went,” Scar said. “That’s my promise to you.”

While the stream is over, interested donors can go to their Tiltify site to provide any further donations to the Gamer Outreach Foundation.