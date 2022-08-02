Minecraft creators come together for charity during the second (RED) Creator Cup

(RED) has announced the second iteration of its Creator Cup tournament, where big names in the Minecraft community battle it out to raise money for charity.

The second (RED) Creator Cup will be livestreamed on Twitch, YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter on Aug. 4 beginning at 1pm CT. The player lineup includes AntVenom, Papaplatte, Loony, Legundo, SpideyArmy, and the ItsFunneh Krew, who will be playing on a custom (RED) Minecraft server that incorporates real-time events from viewers. The tournament will be hosted by Erin Ashley Simon and Friskk.

To trigger in-game events on the stream, players can make donations, all of which will go toward (RED)’s goal of fighting AIDS and COVID-19 around the world. The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, which was created by Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates and his wife Melinda, will match all donations and other revenue raised by the tournament. Fans who are interested in doing more to support (RED)’s mission can start their own charity streams through the organization’s Tiltify fundraising tools.

(RED) partner Fandom will also be assisting with the tournament proceedings. Viewers watching through the Fandom Twitch channel can support both the creators and (RED), learn new facts about Minecraft and its community, and connect with other players. Fandom is also making a donation of custom content to the Creator Cup.

Last year’s Creator Cup was a rousing success, with over $120,000 raised for COVID-19 relief. This summer, (RED) is aiming to fight both COVID-19 and AIDS, two global pandemics that affect people around the world. While last year’s tournament set a lofty bar, the origination and the Creator Cup’s participants are looking to surpass it this time around.