MC Championship (MCC) 27 Underdogs: Live scores and game standings

The latest MC Championship (MCC) event features a special battle between only competitors who have never previously won an event. The 27th installment of the Minecraft tournament is half-canon and called MCC Underdogs.

MCC Underdogs is occurring on the third anniversary of the event and thus features special celebratory elements, such as party hats for players, confetti scattered around, and balloons everywhere to mark the momentous occasion. The anniversary festivities also extend into the MCC mini-games as in honor of the events anniversary, maps from all throughout MCC history return for the MCC Underdogs event.

Image via Noxcrew

Related: MC Championship (MCC) 27 Underdogs to feature Disguised Toast, Valkyrae, Ludwig, and more

The MCC Underdogs event also follows just one year after MCC All-Stars took place on MCC’s second anniversary. While MCC All-Stars featured only those who had won at least one MCC. MCC Underdogs flips the lineup entirely by putting only those who have never won an MCC event in the spotlight.

MCC 27 is a unique half-canon event, which means that the statistics and records will not be counted, but that the team that claims victory in the event will still be given an official MCC winners coin. It will run mostly as a usual event does with 10 teams competing for the prized MCC coin, although the MCC Underdogs lineup includes both regular competitors who just haven’t been able to claim victory yet and brand-new competitors making their official MCC debut.

A complete breakdown of scores for all 10 teams across the entirety of the MCC event is as follows. All mini-game scoring, who wins each mini-game, who is in the lead after each game occurs, the official game order chosen by the teams in the Decision Dome, and the ultimate winner will be updated as the tournament unfolds.

To Get to the Other Side (TGTTOSAWAF) Scores

The special MCC Underdogs event kicked off with To Get to the Other Side (TGTTOSAWAF), which is a mini-game centered around being the quickest to reach the other side. TGTTOSAWAF unfolds over six individual rounds on six distinctive maps.

Each map may ask players to utilize various tools like blocks, snowballs, elytras, or pickaxes. All tools exist to either help them find their way through or sabotage other players for a bit of chaos.

Screengrab via MCC Live

TGTTOSAWAF Winner: Purple Pandas

First Place Overall: Purple Pandas

Battle Box Scores

The second game of the MCC 27 Underdogs event was Battle Box, which is a PvP-centric game that pits each individual team against each other. Battle occurs over nine rounds in a small, enclosed arena where players must work with their teams to eliminate the other competitors in a series of four-vs-four matches.

At the start of each Battle Box match, all players must choose a kit to aid them in battle. These kits include extra equipment that they can utilize against their foes and more loot may also be picked up from around the small arena.

Screengrab via MCC Live

Battle Box Winner: Purple Pandas

First Place Overall: Purple Pandas

Ace Race Scores

The third game of MCC 27 was Ace Race, which is a complex race that takes place over a series of laps. Generally, players need to complete three maps but certain special maps have also taken place over four laps and the Turtle Run map featured in MCC Underdogs did task players with completing four laps.

Throughout any Ace Race map, players may be tasked with completing complex jumps, flying through or around obstacles, and sprinting to reach the end as quickly as possible. The goal of Ace Race is to complete the entire race as quickly as possible.

Screengrab via MCC Live

Ace Race Winner: Purple Pandas

First Place Overall: Purple Pandas

Grid Runners Scores

MCC 27’s fourth game was Grid Runners, which is all about communication and cooperation. Players must work with their teams to navigate through a series of rooms as quickly as possible in what is essentially a complex obstacle course.

Each room will ask players to complete different kinds of tasks. Players may have to eliminate mobs, replicate an art piece, solve a puzzle, shoot at a series of targets, craft numerous items, navigate complex parkour, or otherwise work through various tasks that are designed to test both technical Minecraft and teamwork skills.

Screengrab via MCC Live

Grid Runners Winner: Red Rabbits

First Place Overall: Purple Pandas

Meltdown Scores

The fifth game to take place in MCC 27 Underdogs was decided through an audience vote that took place on MCC’s Twitter. Whichever game out of Big Sales at Build Mart, Parkour Tag, Sands of Time, and Meltdown received the least votes would then be selected to be played next.

🚨 AUDIENCE BLOCKOUT 🚨



For the next five minutes, YOU control the decision dome! The game with THE LEAST VOTES will be played next. — MC Championship (@MCChampionship_) November 12, 2022

Ultimately, Meltdown received the least votes and thus was selected to be played fifth in the event lineup. Meltdown takes place over the course of three rounds and follows teams as they navigate an ever-melting map while trying to mine coins and eliminate other players.

The rapid, battle royale game equips players with bows and arrows as their only tools for battle, but these tools are enchanted to freeze players. All players also have a trusty heater to help them unfreeze their teammates.

Screengrab via MCC Live

Meltdown Winner: Cyan Coyotes

First Place Overall: Cyan Coyotes

Hole in the Wall Scores

MCC 27’s sixth game was Hole in The Wall, which is a game where players must traverse through a series of complex puzzle walls while standing on a fairly small platform. The entire goal of the game is to survive for as long as possible because coins are earned for surviving and outlasting other players.

Hole in the Wall occurs over three rounds on the same map, which gives players a few opportunities to score big. As each round goes on, the walls and the speed at which they approach players will steadily increase.

Screengrab via MCC Live

Hole in the Wall Winner: Purple Pandas

First Place Overall: Purple Pandas