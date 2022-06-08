How to make a Carved Pumpkin in Minecraft

Minecraft is one of the best creative outlets in the gaming world. Almost all items in the game have a purpose, and you’ll need to interact with different ones to ensure your survival in Minecraft. A key one is Carved Pumpkins; from decorative uses to the main way to spawn golems, they tend to be in high demand during Halloween.

If you’re looking to make a Carved Pumpkin, you can follow these steps.

How do you carve a Pumpkin and make a Carved Pumpkin in Fortnite?

Find a Pumpkin Plant to collect a Pumpkin Pumpkin Plants can be found in Windswept Gravelly Hills, Plains, or Windswept Hills

Place the Pumpkin on the ground

Equip the Shears and aim at the Pumpkin The Pumpkin will become highlighted

Start using the Shears and carve the Pumpkin PC players can use the Shears by right clicking. Mobile players will need to tap on the Pumpkin while console players will need to press “LT, L2 or ZL” depending on their console

After using the Shear, you’ll need to dig up the Carved Pumpkin by using your attack hotkey

Pick the Carved Pumpkin up to add it in your hotbar/inventory Make sure to pick it up quickly, though, since it’ll disappear after some time.



How do you make a Carved Pumpkin glow in Minecraft?

If you’re looking to make your Carved Pumpkin glow, you’ll need to craft a Jack-O-Lantern by using it. A Carved Pumpkin is one of the essential items to craft a Jack-O-Lantern.

How to make a Jack-O-Lantern in Minecraft

You’ll need a Carved Pumpkin and a Lantern to make a Jack-O-Lantern in Minecraft. If you have the two items ready, open up the crafting table and place the Torch and the Carved Pumpkin in it.

Approve the crafting, and Jack-O-Lantern will appear in your inventory.