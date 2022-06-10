How to get honeycomb in Minecraft

Honeycomb is easy to get once you know where to look.

Minecraft is full of useful blocks and objects that are needed as crafting materials for other items. One item you’ll likely need is a honeycomb, which can be confusing to find since they don’t spawn naturally in the world. You’ll have to find a beehive to acquire honeycomb, and there are a couple of ways to get honeycomb in Minecraft that will make it easier to get in the long run.

Honeycombs can be used to craft several items, like candles, beehives, waxed copper, and honeycomb blocks. You’ll likely want at least one of these items at some point in your adventure, so understanding the best way to get honeycombs is an essential skill.

The first thing you’ll need to do is find a beehive that’s dripping with honey. This lets you know it’s ready to be harvested and full of sweet substance. If you encounter a beehive that isn’t dripping, come back in a couple of days until the bees pollinate it enough to create honey.

Once you find a hive with honey, use Shears on it to get a honeycomb. But this will upset the bees in the nest, so prepare for a swift exit. You can also place a campfire beneath the hive to calm the bees, allowing you to take the honey without being attacked.

Once you have enough honeycomb to craft a beehive, we suggest creating a bee farm. Taking the honey doesn’t destroy a nest, and the campfire will always tame the bees, allowing you to have a consistent source of honey without any danger. Having multiple beehives is the easiest way to always have honey at your disposal, which is much easier than constantly exploring a meadow.