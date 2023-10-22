How to get and use the Autocrafter in Minecraft

Each Minecraft update seeks to introduce players to new and exciting ways of experiencing the game. Mojang consistently builds upon the game’s extensive content bulk, whether it be new mobs, biomes, or gameplay mechanics. One of the latest and highly anticipated additions is the Crafter, a modern crafting bench that can automatize the entire process.

Announced during the Oct. 15 Minecraft Live event, the Crafter is essentially the same as the crafting bench; only it has a mind of its own. With some Redstone and a button, you can completely automatize the crafting process without having to do anything yourself. The Crafter will be released as part of the Minecraft 1.21 update.

How to get the Autocrafter in Minecraft

The Crafter in Minecraft is fairly easy to obtain. It requires several early-game materials that are readily available, such as redstone and iron. The recipe for the Crafter is as follows:

Five Iron ingots .

. Two Redstone Dust .

. One Crafting Table .

. One Dispenser.

It’s a fairly simple recipe. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The crafter can be an effective early-game tool to create a bunch of wooden planks to get started on making your first home. It’s very useful in hardcore and hard survival difficulties where the early nights can prove more than perilous.

How to use the Autocrafter in Minecraft

As we’ve said, the Autocrafter is essentially an automated crafting bench. It functions somewhat differently as you cannot manually extract the crafted items from it. Instead, the Autocrafter requires you to attach a button to it, which you’ll have to press for it to process everything. The results are instantaneous, and you’ll receive all the crafted items and/or materials at the press of a single button.

The only input from the player here is gathering the raw materials and arranging the recipes alongside that final button press. Pretty nifty, don’t you think?

The Crafter can also be expanded in utility using clever Redstone mechanics. Those who understand the quantum properties of Redstone may come up with incredible ideas for utilizing this fantastic new tool. Once the right Redstone engineers get their hands on this thing, the results are bound to be insane, and we’ll be here for it.

