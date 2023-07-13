How to fix ‘Abandoned Connection Closed’ error in Minecraft

For Minecraft players, few things are as frustrating as the “abandoned connection closed” error. This error can disrupt your gameplay, whether you’re exploring, building, or battling creepers. It’s even more annoying when it pops up while you’re playing with friends like it did for me. Don’t stress, though. There are a few things you can do to try to fix it. It’s a bit of a trial-and-error process, but one of these solutions should eventually work for you. Before we dive into that though, let me explain what the error actually is and what causes it.

What is the ‘abandoned connection closed’ error in Minecraft?

I’ve found that the “abandoned connection closed” error in Minecraft is usually caused by network connectivity issues. This could be due to an unstable internet connection, problems with your Internet Service Provider (ISP), or issues with the game server.

The error can occur on any platform and is more common when playing multiplayer, especially after a new update like 1.20.

In my experience, it actually stopped me from loading into a Minecraft realm altogether, which was incredibly frustrating.

Fixing ‘Abandoned Connection Closed’ error

If you want to fix the ‘abandoned connection closed’ error in Minecraft, I recommend trying some of the things we’ve listed below. I’ve organized them all based on what is easiest and most likely to work, but I’ve tried them all and different things have worked at different times, so it’ll probably be the same for you.

Restart Minecraft : This is the easiest and most logical place to start. Close the game and relaunch it to see if the error pops up again.

This is the easiest and most logical place to start. Close the game and relaunch it to see if the error pops up again. Check your internet connection: Since this error is associated with network issues, check your internet connection to see if it’s stable. If you’re using Wi-Fi, make sure the signal is strong. If it isn’t, I recommend switching to a wired connection.

Since this error is associated with network issues, check your internet connection to see if it’s stable. If you’re using Wi-Fi, make sure the signal is strong. If it isn’t, I recommend switching to a wired connection. Restart your router: If your internet connection seems fine, try restarting your router. This can often resolve internet issues.

If your internet connection seems fine, try restarting your router. This can often resolve internet issues. Verify your game files: Corrupted or missing game files can cause a variety of issues, including dropped connections. Verifying your game files through the game launcher can reinstall these files and potentially resolve the issue.

Corrupted or missing game files can cause a variety of issues, including dropped connections. Verifying your game files through the game launcher can reinstall these files and potentially resolve the issue. Restart your device: If the error continues, try a full restart of your device. If that doesn’t work, turn off your device and, if possible, unplug it for a hard restart.

If the error continues, try a full restart of your device. If that doesn’t work, turn off your device and, if possible, unplug it for a hard restart. Reinstall Minecraft : If all else fails, consider reinstalling Minecraft. There’s no need to uninstall the game first; reinstalling should overwrite the existing game data while keeping your worlds safe.

If all else fails, consider reinstalling Minecraft. There’s no need to uninstall the game first; reinstalling should overwrite the existing game data while keeping your worlds safe. Contact Mojang support: If all else fails, it’s time to contact Mojang Support. If the error is tied to a recent update, you might need to wait until the developers release a hotfix.

I know how annoying it can be trying to fix things like this, especially when there are all sorts of steps to do, but hopefully one of these things did the trick so you can get back to building things and enjoying Minecraft.

