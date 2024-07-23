How to find Mystery Cave and solve all puzzles in MCC x Minecraft 15th Anniversary Party

To celebrate Minecraft’s 15th anniversary, the developers have introduced 15 challenges designed to test your skills. One of these challenges requires you to find the Mystery Cave and solve all its puzzles, which earns you the MCC Crown Character Creator Item.

To help you complete all the MCC x Minecraft 15th anniversary party challenges, here’s how to find the Mystery Cave and solve all its puzzles.

Mystery Cave location in Minecraft MCC Party 2024

Easy to reach the cave’s entrance. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Mystery Cave is in the tall mountain between the Grid Runners and Meltdown, on top of the Toy Vendor. Head to the water elevator toward the left of the Toy Vendor. The elevator quickly takes you to the Mystery Cave’s entrance.

Enter the cave and keep walking until you see the paintings on the left and an NPC (Puzzle Helper) working on the next day’s painting. New painting puzzles will unlock daily for the first seven days of the Minecraft MCC event.

You need to return to the Mystery Cave to get the clues for the puzzles and solve them daily. However, if you miss a particular day’s challenge, don’t worry; you can complete the puzzles in the second week.

All Mystery Cave puzzle solutions in Minecraft MCC Party 2024

There will be seven painting puzzles altogether in the Minecraft MCC Party event. As of July 23, we’ve received two puzzles:

Puzzle 1

Too easy. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Puzzle Helper clue: That first one seems like a waving hand, but I can’t be sure.

The first Minecraft Mystery Cave painted puzzle challenge shows a hand waving over a crown symbol. Here’s how to solve the first puzzle:

Return to the main lobby (where you spawn at the start of your session). You can use the Teleport Map to travel quickly. Equip the Wave emote. If you’re on PC, press Esc and open your Dressing Room. Click on the fourth icon on the left for the owned emotes. Equip Wave, the emote with the raised arm, to one of the four slots available. Use the Wave emote while standing on top of the golden crown in the main lobby. To access the emotes on PC, press B.

Puzzle 2

Trickier to solve than the first puzzle. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Puzzle Helper clue: I’ve just revealed a face and a party popper.

The second Minecraft Mystery Cave painted puzzle challenge presents a dark blue face with light blue eyes and green eyebrows. There’s also a party popper next to the face. Here’s how to solve the second puzzle:

Head to the Toy Vendor, which is exactly below the cave area. Purchase a Party Popper for 40 coins. Use the Teleport Map to travel to the Sands of Time quickly. Turn left and take the stairs until you reach a grey-faced structure with golden eyes. Head left from the structure to take the wooden bridge. You have to make three tricky jumps now to continue moving forward. Take the stairs to your right, and you will reach a grey-face structure with light blue eyes covered by vines. Stand on the X mark before the structure and use the Party Popper.

Follow the path marked by red arrows from the Sands of Time spawn point. Screenshot and remixed by Dot Esports

We’ll update this guide for all seven Minecraft Mystery Cave painted puzzles, so keep checking back to earn the final challenge’s exclusive reward. The Minecraft MCC Party event is live until 5pm CT on Aug. 4.

