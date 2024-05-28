The player flying in the sky while wearing the Creeper Cape in Minecraft.
The Best Minecraft PC Builds For 2024

Push your Minecraft experience to its limits with these PC builds.
Minecraft’s charming blocky aesthetics are easy on PCs and other systems, allowing the game to reach millions of players. While a decent PC from the last decade can run Minecraft smoothly, we’ve got you covered if you’re in the market for a new build.

However, the world of Minecraft extends far beyond the base game. Mods can introduce staggering graphical complexity with new textures and their impact can double when you also join crowded servers. Additionally, some players may want the peace of mind knowing their PC can handle not just Minecraft, but also other demanding titles. For that reason, if you’re looking for a new PC build, don’t solely focus on Minecraft, and consider all the other titles you could imagine yourself playing.

Minimum and recommended PC system requirements for Minecraft

Minecraft‘s system requirements are incredibly forgiving. The minimum system requirements for the game feature a processor akin to an Intel Celeron J4105 or AMD FX-4100, 4GB RAM, and integrated graphics like the Intel HD Graphics 4000.

The recommended specs bump things up a bit, requiring a processor like an Intel i7 6500U or AMD A8 6600K, 8GB RAM, and a dedicated graphics card such as a Nvidia GeForce 940M or AMD Radeon HD 8570D.

These requirements are fairly modest by today’s standards. With the low barrier to entry, it’s clear that nearly any modern PC can handle Minecraft, so the focus shifts toward your future gaming ambitions, which range from playing AAA titles to streaming.

Best high-powered PC build for Minecraft

ComponentItem
CPUAMD Ryzen 5 7600AMD Ryzen 5 7600
MotherboardASUS Prime A620M-EASUS Prime A620M-E
MemoryCorsair Vengeance 16GB 5200MHz CL40 DDR5 RAMCorsair Vengeance 16GB 5200MHz CL40 DDR5 RAM
StorageWD Green SN350 1TB PCIeWD Green SN350 1TB PCIe
Video Card, GPUASUS ProArt GeForce RTX 4060 Ti OCASUS ProArt GeForce RTX 4060 Ti OC
CaseASUS TUF GAMING GT301ASUS TUF GAMING GT301
Power SupplyMSI MAG A650BN Gaming Power SupplyMSI MAG A650BN Gaming Power Supply
High-powered PC build for Minecraft

This beast of a machine is two steps below the top-of-the-line and it tackles Minecraft with ease, ensuring silky smooth frame rates even with the most demanding mods. While the Ryzen 5 7600 CPU does the heavy lifting, the RTX 4060 Ti graphics card will future-proof your system, allowing you to run almost all currently available competitive titles at high graphical settings. The 1TB of SSD should be enough for most players, but if you’re heavily into modding and downloading excessive amounts of mods, you can consider upgrading it.

Best low-budget PC build for Minecraft

ComponentItem
CPUAMD Ryzen 5 5500AMD Ryzen 5 5500
MotherboardMSI B450M-A PRO MAX II ProSeriesMSI B450M-A PRO MAX II ProSeries
MemoryG.SKILL Ripjaws V Series DDR4 RAM 16GBG.SKILL Ripjaws V Series DDR4 RAM 16GB
StorageMSI SPATIUM M450 PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 1TBMSI SPATIUM M450 PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 1TB
Video Card, GPUMSI Gaming GeForce RTX 3060MSI Gaming GeForce RTX 3060
Case + Power SupplyGAMDIAS ATX Mid Tower Case & Thermaltake Smart 600WGAMDIAS ATX Mid Tower Case & Thermaltake Smart 600W
Low-budget PC build for Minecraft

This budget-friendly build punches above its weight for Minecraft. The Ryzen 5 5500 offers solid performance and the MSI Gaming GeForce RTX 3060 brings exceptional value to the build at a reasonable price point.

This build can only show signs of struggle if you try playing the most modern titles at the highest settings possible, but it should be good for everything else, including Minecraft and other popular titles.

Best pre-built gaming PC’s for Minecraft

Skytech Gaming Nebula PC

ComponentItem
CPUIntel Core i5 13400F
Memory16GB DDR4 RAM 3200 MHz
Storage1TB NVMe SSD
Video Card, GPUNVIDIA Geforce RTX 3050 GDDR6
CaseSkytech Nebula Gaming Case
Product breakdown for Skytech Gaming Nebula PC

Skytech’s pre-built gaming PC is a compelling choice for players who don’t want to jump into assembling their own systems. The 13th Gen Intel Core i5 13400F offers strong core performance. The combination with RTX 3050 delivers a well-rounded experience both for Minecraft and general gaming.

Thermaltake Quartz i460 R4

ComponentItem
CPUIntel Core i5-13400F
MotherboardIntel B660 Chipset mATX
Memory16GB DDR4 RAM 3600 MHz
Storage1TB NVMe M.2
Video Card, GPUNVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060
CoolingUX200 SE ARGB Lightning CPU Cooler
Power Supply600W 80Plus Gold power supply
Product breakdown for Thermaltake Quartz i460 R4

Thermaltake Quartz i460 R4 checks all the boxes for Minecraft and more. The 13th Gen Intel Core i5-13400F and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 combo delivers top performance in Minecraft and they’re more than capable of handling popular titles.

How we choose our selections and parts

As the resident techie in my family, I’ve become the go-to person for PC troubleshooting and assembly. Over the years, I’ve built countless machines for friends and family, keeping me constantly up-to-date on the latest parts and trends.

Beyond the technical specs, my background as a former competitive gamer allows me to understand gamers’ needs. Performance is paramount to a smooth and enjoyable gaming experience, and I experienced the frustration of lag or dropped frames, firsthand. That’s why each build prioritizes components that deliver the power and stability gamers crave.

Minecraft PC Build FAQs

Is Minecraft CPU heavy?

Vanilla Minecraft, the base game, relies heavily on the CPU. However, if you delve into the world of mods, things get a bit more GPU-intensive. Mods can introduce stunning visual enhancements which require GPU power.

What is a good PC build for Minecraft?

Most modern PCs built in the last few years are good for Minecraft. If you have any intentions of modding Minecraft or playing any other modern game, I’d strongly recommend investing in an at least entry-level graphics card.

