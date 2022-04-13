Best Minecraft Easter Skins

All aspects of Minecraft encourage players to be creative and express themselves. One of the many ways players can be creative in Minecraft is through the ability to design and equip any skin they choose.

Many players like to change up their skin for different events or holidays. Easter is just around the corner, so get your Minecraft skin in the spirit with one of these festive skins.

Egg hunt skins

These skins offer fun patterns and the option of an Easter game to play with friends. Minecraft players who equip these skins can conduct their own Easter egg hunt with friends or wear them just for fun.

Screengrab via Mojang

Bloom egg skin

The artwork on this skin is stunning. One side features a beautiful egg with a sunset over the ocean and the other is a pretty pastel flower basket.

Golden egg skin

One side of this skin features a golden egg tied with a blue ribbon and the other has a chick inside a basket.

Painted Easter egg skin

A classic painted Easter egg is on one side of this skin and a cute woven basket is on the other.

Screengrab via Mojang

Find me Easter egg skin

This simple skin has an exclamation point on one side and a painted egg on the other. It would be perfect for a competitive Minecraft egg hunt between players.

Rainbow bunny Easter egg skin

The concept for this pastel rainbow skin is similar to the previous one. It also features an exclamation point on one side but the other side has a bunny face. Also like the previous skin, its design is specifically intended for an Easter Minecraft game between players.

Lunch Easter egg skin

This design might make you hungry. One side of the skin is a burger egg and the other is an egg-shaped container of fries making it a rather unique way to celebrate Easter.

Flower Easter egg

One side of this classic design features a painted egg decorated with pastel flowers and the other has a festive basket of eggs.

Screengrab via Mojang

Character skins

Lots of Minecraft creators have made interesting and creative Easter skins related to well-known characters.

Screengrab via Mojang

Minion bunny skin

It’s despicable how good this Minion bunny skin is. The small yellow creatures from Despicable Me have been turned into a festive Easter bunny in this adorable skin.

Captain American egg skin

Represent your favorite Avenger and Easter with this Minecraft skin. One side features an egg modeled after the design on Captain America’s iconic shield and the other has a Captain America head poking out of a basket.

Festive Minecraft Steve

Classic Minecraft Steve is decked out with a flower crown, bunny slippers, and a bunny shirt in this Easter version of him.

Screengrab via Mojang

Steve with an Easter basket skin

If you’re the kind of Minecraft player who likes to stay as Steve but wants a simple festive twist, this is the skin for you.

Mandalorian egg skin

This is the way…to show off your love for both Star Wars and Easter. One side of this skin features the Mandalorian in an egg-shaped design and the other has little Grogu in his usual floating shell that is already conveniently egg-shaped.

Screengrab via Mojang

Simple Easter skins

If you’re looking for more casual Minecraft Easter skins, these are the ones for you.

Screengrab via Mojang

Chick in eggshell skin

A baby chick just hatched from an egg in this Easter-themed skin.

Pastel Easter skin

This skin is a girl with cute bunny ears shaped out of her hair and a simple sage green dress. It’s a subtler Easter skin that can be used by players after the holiday too.

Easter bunny with carrot overalls skin

This adorable skin features a white bunny with overalls embroidered with a cute carrot design.

Rabbit mask skin

Don half of a rabbit mask in this unique skin. This skin features pastel shades of pink and green alongside half of a rabbit mask making it the perfect choice for Easter.

Screengrab via Mojang

Blue Easter bunny

This is a more cartoon-style take on the classic Easter bunny.

Flower bunny skin

This skin is a unique rendition of the Easter bunny and features a brown bunny wearing overalls with colorful patches and flowers.

Peep skin

Marshmallow peeps are a popular candy item for Easter. With this skin, you can become one.

Pig in a onesie skin

This adorable skin is a Minecraft pig wearing an Easter-themed bunny onesie. The onesie has a bow, bunny ears, an Easter egg design, and a small carrot.