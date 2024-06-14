Forgot password
The Unpacked painting in Minecraft added in the Tricky Trials update.
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Minecraft

All new paintings in Minecraft Tricky Trials update

Fresh canvas.
Image of Josh Challies
Josh Challies
Published: Jun 14, 2024 04:20 am

Minecraft’s long-awaited Tricky Trials is finally here, and alongside the new content, there are plenty of new paintings—and we’ve got them all in this guide.

The Tricky Trials update added new areas, enemies, and items to Minecraft, along with minor additions like new Copper Blocks and paintings.

Paintings in Minecraft are a great way to add character to your creations, and there are even more to choose from following the Tricky Trials update.

All new Minecraft paintings in 1.21 update

A new painting in Minecraft added in the 1.21 update.
Yeehaw. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Minecraft’s Tricky Trials update added 20 new paintings to the game from artists Sarah Boevin and Kristoffer Zetterstrand, though you will face a challenge to get any of these paintings to appear in-game.

There are 46 total paintings in Minecraft, and crafting them is easy as you only need eight sticks and a single piece of wool, but the painting that appears when you place the item is completely random, so you may need to destroy it and try again several times before one of the new paintings appears.

You can see all of the paintings added to Minecraft in the 1.21 update below, along with their respective artist and sizes.

NameSizeArtist
Baroque2×2Sarah Boeving
Humble2×2Sarah Boeving
Meditative1×1Sarah Boeving
Prairie Ride1×1Sarah Boeving
Unpacked4×4Sarah Boeving
Backyard3×4Kristoffer Zetterstrand
Bouquet3×3Kristoffer Zetterstrand
Cavebird3×3Kristoffer Zetterstrand
Changing4×2Kristoffer Zetterstrand
Cotan3×3Kristoffer Zetterstrand
Fern3×3Kristoffer Zetterstrand
Endboss3×3Kristoffer Zetterstrand
Finding4×2Kristoffer Zetterstrand
Lowmist4×2Kristoffer Zetterstrand
Orb4×4Kristoffer Zetterstrand
Owlemons3×3Kristoffer Zetterstrand
Passage4×2Kristoffer Zetterstrand
Pond3×4Kristoffer Zetterstrand
Sunflowers3×3Kristoffer Zetterstrand
Tides3×3Kristoffer Zetterstrand
