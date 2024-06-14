All new paintings in Minecraft Tricky Trials update

Minecraft’s long-awaited Tricky Trials is finally here, and alongside the new content, there are plenty of new paintings—and we’ve got them all in this guide.

The Tricky Trials update added new areas, enemies, and items to Minecraft, along with minor additions like new Copper Blocks and paintings.

Paintings in Minecraft are a great way to add character to your creations, and there are even more to choose from following the Tricky Trials update.

Yeehaw. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Minecraft’s Tricky Trials update added 20 new paintings to the game from artists Sarah Boevin and Kristoffer Zetterstrand, though you will face a challenge to get any of these paintings to appear in-game.

There are 46 total paintings in Minecraft, and crafting them is easy as you only need eight sticks and a single piece of wool, but the painting that appears when you place the item is completely random, so you may need to destroy it and try again several times before one of the new paintings appears.

You can see all of the paintings added to Minecraft in the 1.21 update below, along with their respective artist and sizes.

Name Size Artist Baroque 2×2 Sarah Boeving Humble 2×2 Sarah Boeving Meditative 1×1 Sarah Boeving Prairie Ride 1×1 Sarah Boeving Unpacked 4×4 Sarah Boeving Backyard 3×4 Kristoffer Zetterstrand Bouquet 3×3 Kristoffer Zetterstrand Cavebird 3×3 Kristoffer Zetterstrand Changing 4×2 Kristoffer Zetterstrand Cotan 3×3 Kristoffer Zetterstrand Fern 3×3 Kristoffer Zetterstrand Endboss 3×3 Kristoffer Zetterstrand Finding 4×2 Kristoffer Zetterstrand Lowmist 4×2 Kristoffer Zetterstrand Orb 4×4 Kristoffer Zetterstrand Owlemons 3×3 Kristoffer Zetterstrand Passage 4×2 Kristoffer Zetterstrand Pond 3×4 Kristoffer Zetterstrand Sunflowers 3×3 Kristoffer Zetterstrand Tides 3×3 Kristoffer Zetterstrand

