All Minecraft Snapshot 24W14A patch notes

On April 3, Mojang released the 24W14A Snapshot for the Java version of Minecraft with a collection of fixes and changes you can explore. There’s a lot included, which means you might want to review the patch notes for it.

Recommended Videos

If you jump right into the Snapshot without knowing what changes and additions it includes, it can be pretty tough to figure out what’s different. This is especially true with a Snapshot like this one where all the features are very subtle, so here are all of the Minecraft Snapshot 24W14A patch notes.

Minecraft 24W14A patch notes

The Breeze got better at breaking items with this update. Image via Mojang

There’s not much exciting content in this Snapshot, but it does mean we’re getting closer to the Minecraft 1.21 release date. Snapshots are important stepping stones along the way to reaching the larger update as many of them completely overhaul features based on player feedback, as was the case with the Armadillo redesign in the 24W03A Snapshot.

Most of this Snapshot is bug fixes, although there are a couple of technical changes, too. A bug that’s been bothering you may have been fixed, so if you’re wondering what this version includes, here are all of the patch notes included in this Snapshot 24W14A version of Minecraft.

Bug fixes

MC-268563: Throwable items including ender pearls, eggs, snowballs, and experience bottles have been modified to be deflected by the Breeze instead of being destroyed.

Throwable items including ender pearls, eggs, snowballs, and experience bottles have been modified to be deflected by the Breeze instead of being destroyed. MC-80142/MC-266467: Some stuttering that occurred during the flight of wither skulls, wind charges, and dragon fireballs has been fixed.

Some stuttering that occurred during the flight of wither skulls, wind charges, and dragon fireballs has been fixed. MC-268877: Stops beehives and bee nests in your inventory from losing their honey level after being changed to a newer world version.

Stops beehives and bee nests in your inventory from losing their honey level after being changed to a newer world version. MC-268597: Hitting the Breeze mob with a reflected or dispensed wind charge no longer traps the item in the Breeze until it moves.

Hitting the Breeze mob with a reflected or dispensed wind charge no longer traps the item in the Breeze until it moves. MC-269355: The Heavy Core block that can be used to get a Mace didn’t have a tool assigned that could be used to break it, but it now does.

The Heavy Core block that can be used to get a Mace didn’t have a tool assigned that could be used to break it, but it now does. MC-269716: An error that was preventing you from being able to craft the maximum number of items with shift-click at a crafting table has been fixed.

An error that was preventing you from being able to craft the maximum number of items with shift-click at a crafting table has been fixed. MC-269684: The maximum stack size should be 99, but some commands were restricting this number to 64, so this issue has been fixed.

The maximum stack size should be 99, but some commands were restricting this number to 64, so this issue has been fixed. MC-269700: Like the previous error, the /item replace command was also restricted to 64 instead of 99, but this has been fixed.

Like the previous error, the /item replace command was also restricted to 64 instead of 99, but this has been fixed. MC-269991: Fixes the Ender Dragon’s breath particles, which had the wrong appearance.

Fixes the Ender Dragon’s breath particles, which had the wrong appearance. MC-270162: Fixes an issue that caused Minecraft worlds to crash trying to upgrade the world from version 1.12.2 and below.

Fixes an issue that caused Minecraft worlds to crash trying to upgrade the world from version 1.12.2 and below. MC-269503: The Goat Horn item was missing when using the /give command, but this is now fixed.

The Goat Horn item was missing when using the /give command, but this is now fixed. MC-268727: Fixes an error that was causing a server disconnect.

Fixes an error that was causing a server disconnect. MC-269446: The “Are you sure you want to quit?” screen no longer has a blurred background.

The “Are you sure you want to quit?” screen no longer has a blurred background. MC-270003: Ominous Banners couldn’t be selected properly using the pick block function, but they can now.

Ominous Banners couldn’t be selected properly using the pick block function, but they can now. MC-270061: The Ctrl + Pick Block command wasn’t working properly for Trial Spawners, but it does now.

The Ctrl + Pick Block command wasn’t working properly for Trial Spawners, but it does now. MC-269553: Items without enchantment NBT tags can now be upgraded as expected.

Items without enchantment NBT tags can now be upgraded as expected. MC-268945: Fixes an issue that caused inventories to randomly close when opened from a long distance away while the “minecraft:player.block_interaction_range” was set to high values.

Fixes an issue that caused inventories to randomly close when opened from a long distance away while the “minecraft:player.block_interaction_range” was set to high values. MC-269677 : Fixes the filtered text field conflicting with text components.

: Fixes the filtered text field conflicting with text components. MC-269482: The set_attributes feature in loot tables has been fixed to no longer override default attribute modifiers.

The set_attributes feature in loot tables has been fixed to no longer override default attribute modifiers. MC-269596: The EntityTag of some items wasn’t being upgraded to an entity_data component, but this issue is now resolved.

The EntityTag of some items wasn’t being upgraded to an entity_data component, but this issue is now resolved. MC-269960: The Ctrl + Pick block command will now copy container data correctly.

The Ctrl + Pick block command will now copy container data correctly. MC-269983: The data that displays above the player’s head wasn’t being evaluated properly, but it is now.

The data that displays above the player’s head wasn’t being evaluated properly, but it is now. MC-270187: The Command block NBT couldn’t be copied before the second save, but it can now.

All of these bug fixes get us closer to officially having all the wolf variants in 1.21. Image via Mojang

Technical changes

Minecraft now requires a 64-bit Operating System .

. Minecraft now needs Java 21 .

. The Data Pack version has been changed to 28 .

version has been changed to . The Java distribution has been changed to the Microsoft build for OpenJDK 21.0.2.

The 24W14A Snapshot is currently live, so you can jump into Minecraft to test it out for yourself. To play on a Snapshot, enable this mode from the Installations tab within the Minecraft Launcher.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more