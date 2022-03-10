All Minecraft Championships (MCC) 20 teams

The Minecraft Championships (MCC) have returned after taking an extended break to start 2022. And as with every new event, Noxcrew has invited 40 content creators to compete across 10 different teams.

Unlike the previous event, which was a special holiday MCC, this new iteration running on March 26 will likely be a continuation of the main series—making it MCC 20.

The 40 creators featured in the event will compete in eight different mini-games, trying to earn as many coins as possible. The two teams that finish with the most coins at the end of those eight events will battle it out in one final head-to-head competition for the MCC Championship, as long as Noxcrew doesn’t switch things up.

MCC 20, if that is what this event is called, will go live at 2pm CT on March 26. Here are all of the new teams that will be competing, updated as Noxcrew posts them.

Red Rabbits

Sapnap

Seapeekay

Nihachu

Eret

Orange Ocelots

Punz

Purpled

ElainaExe

CaptainPuffy

Yellow Yaks

Illumina

SB737

Falsesymmetry

Rendog

Lime Llamas

TapL

Wilbur Soot

Shubble

Tubbo

Green Geckos