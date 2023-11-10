Who is the person in Mass Effect’s N7 Day promo? Best theories, explained

The celebratory day for all Mass Effect fans, N7 Day, has produced more questions than answers thanks to the appearance of a masked character with a sweet-as-hell jacket. Now, the internet is ablaze with theories both nostalgic and outrageous as to who this mystery person is.

Together, we’re going to explore these suggestions. We’ll be utilizing every snippet of information that has been carefully determined from the few peaks into the next Mass Effect everyone has been treated to. Our list of five shall be placed in order of least likely to most, based on the evidence our team has been able to accrue.

Let’s dive into the many evolving N7 Day theories and what this could mean for Mass Effect.

Liara T’Soni

It was at this moment a million voices celebrated in unison. Image by BioWare.

It is truly mind-boggling that our first tease of the next Mass Effect game (which we’ll be shortening to ME5 from here on out) was almost three years ago on Dec. 11, 2020. One of the biggest takeaways ended up being the return of one Liara T’Soni.

Everybody’s favorite archeologist-turned-Shadow Broker was an obvious choice for BioWare to place front and center. Asari’s biology allows for her survival across the time jump between the previous two titles and then some. Not to mention, she’s the only character to earn a speaking role in every game.

However, to suggest Liara and this supposed N7 operative are the same is reaching a little. The obvious giveaway is the helmet design. All Asari head protection seen throughout the original trilogy and Andromeda is very minimalistic. This particular design is not long enough to accommodate Asari’s “hair tentacles.”

We also have to ask why BioWare would mask this individual’s identity when they have already shown Liara in a previous trailer.

Commander Shepard

To many, you cannot have Mass Effect without the hero who defeated the Reapers (or not in some cases but we’re judging you). So, you see someone rocking N7 gear in a new trailer and surely it must be them. Right? Well, perhaps not.

Taking the series to another galaxy, irrespective of your feelings regarding Pathfinder Ryder’s story, was a smart one. No matter which ending you chose in Mass Effect 3, the journey of the Andromeda Initiative was independent. All we know so far is that ME5 is going to be a sequel of some sort, perhaps even a direct one to Andromeda.

Bringing Shepard back again might not be the play. Image via Bioware

If we are returning to the Milky Way even briefly, BioWare’s writing team will need to choose a ‘canon’ ending to 3. It’s that or finding a way to accommodate three very different outcomes. We’re also assuming letting the Reapers win will be placed firmly into the ‘it didn’t happen’ category.

Shepard’s story is done. Only a perfect ‘Destroy’ ending sees the Commander potentially surviving and to bring them back to life for a second time after the ‘Control’ or ‘Synthesis’ choices would cheapen their sacrifice. That’s before we even consider the numerous tidbits pointing to this game being set in the 2800s.

Pathfinder Ryder

If you put together enough of the clues, there is good reason to suggest the crew of the Tempest will at least get a mention in ME5. Lusciously woven into the N7 Day puzzle were both references to the Andromeda Initiative and the number 2819. That’s the year Hyperion reached Habitat 7. Let’s also not forget the cleverly hidden appearance of an Angara in key art shared by the development team.

Ryder was unfortunately overshadowed by negative press. Image by BioWare.

Fight me if you must, Andromeda was over-hated. Ryder made for a fine new protagonist; someone who was thrust into a position of power before they were truly ready. It was a nice change from Shepard’s infallible demeanor and allowed for more flawed encounters with both friends and enemies.

Alec Ryder, killed in action early on, was an N7 soldier tasked with the role of Pathfinder. Could we see their child not only inherit their job but go on to become a member of N7 themselves? Although more likely than a Shepard return, it also doesn’t fit with Ryder’s current mission when we last left them on the planet Meridian.

A Legacy Character’s Descendant

All over X and Reddit, you shall find plenty of users proudly claiming this is the daughter of Shepard and Liara. As much as this thought is sweet, let us not forget why we’re dismissing Liara as a possibility. Any offspring of her’s would be Asari so the same contradictions apply. Yet, the idea of this person being related to one of our old companions is compelling nonetheless.

Only humans and Drell fit the physical profile we’re shown. We’re ignoring the implications of the N7 gear since project director Michael Gamble tweeted, “Not everything is as it seems”; subterfuge is on the table. A relative of companions such as James Vega or even Thane Krios is not out of the question though.

I like the idea of this being the far-flung successor to Kaidan Alenko or Ashley Williams. It would represent a wonderful tie-in to the originals and keep that major decision you make on Virmire relevant even should the game take place hundreds of years into the future.

Not everything is as it seems. — Michael Gamble (@GambleMike) November 7, 2023

New Protagonist or Antagonist

Sometimes it is healthy to hold your hands up and accept that probably none of your cracked theories will come true. Although returning faces are fun to think about, the lack of one here is telling. BioWare clearly doesn’t want us to see who is behind the mask.

Does this mean they are the new player character, someone who will have many faces? Or perhaps it could even be a new villain.

As touched upon earlier, the N7 visuals could just be for show. In any case, we’re hyped for BioWare to return with more goodies when they are ready. Until then, perhaps The Game Awards will finally deliver us the Dragon Age: Dreadwolf trailer everybody is craving.