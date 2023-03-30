Why was Kitty Pryde disabled in Marvel Snap?

Complicated code often underlies simple user interfaces. When it’s time to roll out new features, developers try to ensure everything is intact and avoid introducing new bugs or errors in the process.

Despite their best efforts, something can always unexpectedly break and even cause game crashes. Marvel Snap isn’t an exception to this, and players reported a series of errors and game crashes in March 2023 due to Kitty Pryde.

An update regarding Kitty Pryde pic.twitter.com/FoBIqoezti — MARVEL SNAP (@MARVELSNAP) March 30, 2023

Kitty Pryde was disabled in Marvel Snap due to a game-breaking bug. The card was crashing the game for some users, making Marvel Snap unplayable. The developers took the card down from the game on March 30 while they work on a permanent solution.

Kitty Pryde will return to Marvel Snap when the developers find the root cause behind the game crashes and roll out a fix.

When will Kitty Pryde return to Marvel Snap?

Kitty Pryde was removed from Marvel Snap on March 30, 2023, due to a game-breaking bug. While Second Dinner, Marvel Snap’s developer, hasn’t shared an ETA on the fix, it’s unlikely to take that long.

Kitty Pryde should return to Marvel Snap in a day or so. The developers also told fans that there would be compensation for the inconvenience that this issue caused. For more details regarding this situation, players can keep an eye on Marvel Snap’s official Twitter page.

In the meantime, Marvel Snap fans can continue playing the game, but they’ll need to do so with decks that don’t have Kitty Pryde in them since they won’t be able to get into a match with the banished card.