Who is Galacta in Marvel Rivals? Galactus daughter, explained

The newly-released Marvel Rivals trailer showed off a whole pile of iconic Marvel heroes entering the battle in the new free-to-play PVP shooter, including cosmic being Galacta.

The trailer ends with Galacta—daughter of Galactus—announcing the team winners and bringing the next team forward to continue the match. Most Marvel fans know Galactus, but many have been left asking who Galacta is, and what her history in the Marvel world is. Let’s dive a little deeper into Galacta’s character and what her role in Marvel Rivals may be.

Who is Galacta in Marvel Rivals?

Galacta is the daughter of the planet-eating villain Galactus. Image via Marvel Comics.

Galacta is the daughter of Galactus, one of the most notorious villains in the Marvel Comics universe. Galactus was once mortal but was later transformed into a planet-consuming cosmic entity who devours planets to try and satiate his hunger.

Galacta, also known as Gali, doesn’t have a mother; she came to life as a parasitic metaorganism that spawned within Galactus. Galactus then birthed her, so he is both mother and father to her. The character has only appeared in two comic books: The 2009 Marvel Assistant-Sized Spectacular #2 and the 2010 Galacta: Daughter of Galactus #1. The 2010 story is a one-shot comic, but it is also an extension of her original story. Despite only being in these two comics, we find out a lot about who Galacta is as a character.

Galacta shares the cosmic-level powers of her father, though unfortunately she also shares the hunger that leads Galactus to devour planets. Unlike her father, Galacta controls this painful, everlasting hunger and opts to protect others rather than annihilate them. Gali has an affinity for humans and chooses to live with them, hiding her true identity. While living among them, she chooses to use her abilities and her intergalactic technology to aid humankind.

To keep her hunger at bay, Galacta feeds on alien beings that threaten Earth. Personality-wise, she is caring, understanding, altruistic to human beings, and incredibly strong-willed since she is constantly having to control her ravenous hunger. Because of how different she is from her father, Galacta and Galactus are estranged and do not speak.

Galacta is not considered to be a canon Marvel character, as she doesn’t appear in any of the mainline Marvel world media, but that may change following her appearance in Marvel Rivals if she is well-received by players.

What role will Galacta play in Marvel Rivals?

It looks like Galacta will be a narrator/announcer who will control certain aspects of Marvel Rivals. Image via NetEase Games.

We haven’t got a lot of information about Marvel Rivals yet, but the trailer does give us a glimpse of Galacta and suggests what her role might be. At the end of the trailer, we hear a cosmic voice announcing winners. We then see Galacta in the depths of space surrounded by different universes encased in giant, crystal-like shapes. Galacta taps one of these shapes before announcing the next team, at which point we see a new group of Marvel heroes enter.

From this small appearance, it seems Galacta will be acting as the narrator and announcer in Marvel Rivals. It also looks like she will be opening portals to other universes to let more heroes enter from across the Marvel multiverse, opening up possibilities for a range of heroes to become playable. This is still speculation at this point, but it definitely looks like Galatca will at least have some kind of role when it comes to what heroes will show up.

That’s all we know about Galacta in Marvel Rivals so far, but we’ll keep you updated when more information becomes available. Marvel Rivals will be released for free in May 2024, but you can sign up for the closed alpha on the official website.

You can also wishlist the game on Steam or the Epic Store and join the Marvel Rivals Discord to increase your chances of getting a playtest key when it arrives in May.

