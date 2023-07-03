Uno reverse: Marvel Snap player’s huge Arnim Zola play backfires

In Marvel Snap, players must be able to outpower their opponent in at least two of the locations to win the game. Gaining as much Power as possible to outscore the Power your opponent would create is the name of the game, though there may be cases where a player’s desire to create humongous Power can backfire in an instant, which can eventually cost them the game.

As seen on the Reddit post made by user NicoBaterista, Arnim Zola was played on turn six on Bar Sinister in which an 82-Power Venom is already placed. The first Arnim Zola destroyed and summon two copies of the 82-Power Venom on the other two locations, which eventually destroyed all cards on those while gaining the Power of the cards.

The original Arnim Zola was then destroyed by the next Arnim Zola on Bar Sinister. This then summoned an Arnim Zola on the other two locations, eventually destroying the Venoms and summoning those on the alternate locations. The third and final Arnim Zola play took place courtesy of its copy from Bar Sinister while repeating again the same destruction and summon process.

The whole play ended with the user having two Venoms with 82 and 92-Power each, with the former being placed on The Nexus which grants its current Power to the other locations as well. Bar Sinister had 102-Power, The Nexus had 96, and the Superflow had 196-Power. But despite the creative play made by the user, their hopes of winning were quickly shut down when the opponent played Knull and Death on their side of the Nexus location.

Knull gains the total Power of all the cards that were destroyed in the game (from both the players’ end) regardless if they are still on locations or were removed in the game because of the destruction that occurred. The opponent’s Knull gained an enormous 295-Power, which was played on the Nexus, giving a massive boost to the other two locations. Death contributed with 12-Power, while Deathlok had 5-Powerr, making a total of 312-Power boost to Bar Sinister and the Superflow.

The game ended with the user losing by a huge margin on all the locations. Still, they gave a fist bump to the opponent regardless of the result since their play was greatly countered with the Knull counterplay. Indeed, expect the unexpected in Marvel Snap since a lot of counterplays exist in the game.

