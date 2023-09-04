Too easy: Marvel Snap player does literally nothing to win a match

Sometimes, apparently, the best strategy in any given Marvel Snap game is to do absolutely nothing, including playing cards.

That’s exactly what one Marvel Snap player did today, to excellent results. They shared the victory through a video on Sep. 3, showing off the fact that they hadn’t spent any mana (energy) or even played a card. And yet, against the odds, they’d managed to build one of the strongest boards you could make.

Some of the cards on the player’s side of the locations included Odin, Captain Marvel, Arnim Zola, Doctor Doom, and the 20-Power The Infinaut. At first glance, the gamer’s claim that they did not spend any energy to play cards may seem unbelievable. But one particular card made it all possible—in the form of Jubilee.

Jubilee is a four-cost, one-Power card that calls the top card of her player’s deck to the location where you play her. In this gamer’s case, the Sakaar location, which puts a card from the hand without the need to spending its corresponding energy, called Jubilee. And this is where the unexpected yet amazing turn of events happened for the player.

This is how it all played out: after Jubilee was placed on Sakaar, she eventually called Arnim Zola, which destroyed and summoned two copies of Jubilee on the other two locations. The left Jubilee was then placed on Kamar-Taj, triggering Jubilee’s ability twice. She called Odin and The Infinaut, and Odin’s ability to re-activate all the On Reveal abilities on the location where he is placed paved the way for Jubilee to call Captain Marvel.

The right Jubilee, on the other hand, called Doctor Doom which created a six-cost, five-Power DoomBot in the middle (the left location was full). This ultimately led to the opponent surrendering, since Sakaar only called Korg for their side.

The video in question netted more than 500 upvotes and a pile of comments from other players saying they wished they were this lucky.

