The Collector pays for Loki’s sins with nerfs in latest Marvel Snap OTA update

The latest Marvel Snap over the air (OTA) update, released today, has introduced a handful of adjustments to some cards, including the Collector, who recently became a massive Power source off the back of the god of mischief, Loki.

Loki’s arrival as the latest season pass card for Marvel Snap this September in the Loki For All Time season quickly impacted the meta. He has the ability to transform all the cards in hand to the cards of their opponent, but all of the cards’ costs would be reduced by one.

This paved the way for the Loki and Collector combo, where the former’s ability can greatly increase the latter’s Power, since he can gain plus one Power every time a card that did not start in the deck enters The Collector’s hand.

This week we're focused on pushing a few cards into the limelight while pulling back a bit of strength from the disruption Loki has brought the metagame.👇



The Collector

[Old]

🔵 Cost: 2

🔶 Power: 2



[New]

🔵 Cost: 2

🔶 Power: 0https://t.co/MYtunJGC1f pic.twitter.com/g0ZDy8Vj9Z — MARVEL SNAP (@MARVELSNAP) September 14, 2023

In response to the combo, Second Dinner is rolling out nerfs.

“Taneleer Tivan, better known by the above moniker, has become the primary Power carry in virtually every Loki-based deck,” Second Dinner said. “We’re sure he’ll still fill that role well with this change, but this should help other decks build boards that at least threaten to compete with him. It’s a ding to his use in other decks, but that was already pretty low, and Loki will ensure he always has one or more homes available.”

Shadow King, a card that can manipulate cards’ Power, was also brought down a little; He is now a two-cost, three-Power card, with Second Dinner citing that it did the move to “boost his base rate to a level that players can justify playing in a wider range of strategies than Silver Surfer and Cerebro.”

Lady Sif, Spider-Ham, and Black Cat also got their stats adjusted slightly and had some sort of buffs to make them more playable. Lady Sif is now a three-cost, five-Power card (from three-cost, four-Power), Spider-Ham became a one-cost, one-Power card (from the two-cost, two-Power nerf he received last month), and Black Cat turned to a four-cost, nine-Power card, with all of them keeping their abilities.

Marvel Snap September 14 OTA Balance Update

The Collector

[Old] 2/2 – When a card enters your hand from anywhere (except your deck), +1 Power.

2/2 – When a card enters your hand from anywhere (except your deck), +1 Power. [Change] 2/2 -> 2/0

Shadow King

[Old] 3/3 – On Reveal: Set all cards here to their original base Power.

3/3 – Set all cards here to their original base Power. [Change] 3/3 -> 2/3

Lady Sif

[Old] 3/4 – On Reveal: Discard the highest-cost card from your hand.

3/4 – Discard the highest-cost card from your hand. [Change] 3/4 -> 3/5

Spider-Ham

[Old] 2/2 – On Reveal: Transform the leftmost card in your opponent’s hand into a Pig, keeping its Power and Cost.

2/2 – Transform the leftmost card in your opponent’s hand into a Pig, keeping its Power and Cost. [Change] 2/2 -> 1/1

Black Cat

[Old] 3/7 – If you end the turn with this in your hand, discard it.

3/7 – If you end the turn with this in your hand, discard it. [Change] 3/7 -> 4/9

