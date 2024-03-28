The character skins we want to see in Marvel Rivals the most

The announcement of Marvel Rivals has gamers and comic book fans everywhere hyped for what NetEase Games is cooking up for the six-vs-six Overwatch-like.

A neverending universe of heroes to pull from also means a huge chance for cosmetic microtransactions. And as a free-to-play title, you can bet your bottom dollar that Marvel Rivals will be chock full of skins for players to purchase to their heart’s delight.

It didn’t take long for the ideas to begin flowing about the kind of skins the game could use for its already-announced and impending additional heroes and villains. And that’s enough to get us all quite excited.

Let’s talk about the skins we want to see most in Marvel Rivals.

Skins we want to see in Marvel Rivals

Endless characters, endless maps, endless ideas for skins and cosmetics and all kinds of microtransactions. Marvel’s heroes and villains have had countless appearances in comics, shows, and movies, and these are all rife with potential skin ideas.

Here are a few of our favorites.

Classic skins

All of these characters were born into existence with a classic look. Iron Man’s Model 4 armor, Scarlet Witch’s red dress and crown, Dr. Strange’s gaudy yellow gloves, and so on. Every hero should have a variant of their classic looks, or looks from their original comic appearances, or even those from old school animated shows.

MCU and movie skins

Nobody can deny the impact of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Marvel Studios’ connected film universe has brought the characters to the forefront of the pop culture lexicon, and the applicable heroes should have their movie suits and outfits in the game as well.

Why stop there? Bring on Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man suit or Storm’s X-Men movie looks, too.

Spider-Man: Symbiote Suit

A no-brainer. Spider-Man’s classic suit aside, his black symbiote suit first seen in The Amazing Spider-Man #252 must be included. It’s simple, effective, and ultimately, badass. He can also use his scary, darker voice with the skin if he wants.

Magneto: X-Men ’97 (New Mutants #29)

Some outfits are too unique to pass up. And Magneto’s look in X-Men ’97 (first seen in New Mutants #29) is just that. When trying to go “good,” Magneto turned in his helmet and purple underwear for a giant M costume that showed off his upper arms and flowing white locks. He’d look glorious in-game with it.

Scarlet Witch: M-Day

Remember when Scarlet Witch spoke three words and removed mutant powers from mutants across the world in X-Men (vol. 2) #191? Yeah, that moment probably deserves its own skin. It’s a really snazzy dress, too.

Hellfire Gala skins

The Hellfire Gala is where mutants, heroes, and villains alike show up wearing their best and most fashionable attire. An entire line of skins dedicated to the Gala would be a most welcome addition for fans of every character.

