The 5 worst locations in Marvel Snap

Everyone has that one location in Marvel Snap. That one location that pops up and forces an audible groan out of their mouth before retreating down one Cube and hoping for better luck in their next game.

Not every location can be a winner. With dozens of possible locales that can pop up over the course of a game, some are bound to be duds. But that doesn’t make them any less annoying when you’re trying to grind Cubes and climb the ladder.

Here are some of the worst locations in Marvel Snap.

The worst locations in Marvel Snap

Image via Nuverse

Locations are a huge part of Marvel Snap, yes, but some of them just push the envelope a bit too far for anybody’s liking. Restrictive locations and ones that render your deck useless just aren’t fun, and there’s quite a few of them.

District X

Image via Nuverse

Replace both decks with 10 random cards.

District X takes the cake for the worst location in Marvel Snap because, in a game that already has a decent amount of RNG, it turns the entire game into a coin flip.

Will you get some outrageously powerful cards that don’t really combo into anything else in your hand, or will you just get Morbius and several other cards that don’t discard anything, rendering everything completely useless and pointless until you’re forced to retreat down one Cube?

The Space Throne

Image via Nuverse

Only one card can be here for each player.

Other than Namor and Orka, nobody likes this location, especially those who try to get the jump on location two or three only to find out they’re stuck with Misty Knight and two power in one locale. At that point, it’s just best to retreat and hope your next game is kinder.

TVA

Image via Nuverse

At the end of turn 4, end the game.

Marvel Snap, please, just let me play the game. I have 12 cards in my deck and I would like to try to play them. My deck is expertly crafted to try and win on six turns, not four, so please take the TVA and keep it on the Disney Plus Loki show where it belongs.

Weirdworld

Image via Nuverse

Both players draw from their opponent’s decks.

Hey, remember the part where I built my deck so I’d like to play it? Yeah, that makes Weirdworld one of the worst locations in the game by far. I would just love to play my own On Reveal deck and not the Discard deck that my opponent made. It’s just way too random to be fun.

Lechugilla

Image via Nuverse

When you play a card here, shuffle 3 rocks into your deck.

Lechuguilla rocks my world. Literally. And that’s why it sucks. Unless you have a card like Patriot that buffs one-Power cards, these are absolutely useless and serve no purpose other than trolling you out of drawing the cards you need to play for a win.