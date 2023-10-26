Marvel Snap’s newest over-the-air update today is targeting some problematic meta cards with nerfs while adding big buffs to some struggling ones in what could be a very influential patch.

Elsa Bloodstone and Loki, the game’s last two season pass cards that you have to buy the pass to gain instant access to, have both received nerfs in the update. This is likely to cause some discontent among the community.

As the end of the spooky season nears, we're aiming to mix things up with some adjustments to the current metagame (plus a buff or 2)!



Elsa Bloodstone

[Old]

🔵 Cost: 2

🔶 Power: 2

🔹 If you play another card to fill a location, give it +3 Power



[Change]

🔹 +3 Power ➡️ +2 Power pic.twitter.com/9NvYeBpExH — MARVEL SNAP (@MARVELSNAP) October 26, 2023

Marvel Snap Oct. 26 OTA patch notes

Elsa will now give the fourth card at a location plus-two power instead of plus-three, and Loki’s ability and power will stay the same while he’s gotten an increase in cost from three to four.

“Elsa landed and took the metagame by storm almost immediately,” Second Dinner said in the patch notes. “We certainly intended to make a strong card, but a few factors led us to risk too much with Elsa, and we’re aiming to learn from those in the future.”

Meanwhile, for Loki, the dev said it’s “hoping this change leads to Loki decks that care a lot more about which cards they get and how to play them, as opposed to slamming raw Power at an efficient Cost.”

One of Elsa’s best friends in bounce decks, Angela, has gotten some wholesale changes. She’s gone from two cost, zero power to two cost, two power, but she will now gain only one power each time a card is played at her location.

On the buffs side of things, Uatu will go from one power to two power, Hellcow is gaining an increase to eight power from six, and Spectrum will now play with seven power instead of five. And to compensate for the Loki change, The Collector is now back at two power, returning to his original status after being nerfed to zero recently.

The full list of patch notes for today’s update can be found on the Marvel Snap website.

