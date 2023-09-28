Spider-Man 2’s robust accessibility options include difficulty modifiers, audio frequencies

The hype and anticipation for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, the sequel to two of the best PlayStation titles in recent memory, is at an all-time high.

With less than a month to go before release and the game recently having gone gold, the developer at Insomniac Games has revealed some awesome accessibility options for players to customize their experience and make the game more enjoyable for a wide array of gamers.

#SpiderMan2PS5 is set to launch with a variety of accessibility features, with additional options coming in a future update!



Check out the @PlayStation Blog for more information: https://t.co/SDtNhjfbk7 pic.twitter.com/2PKBVUHIJC — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) September 28, 2023

In addition to standard options that players have come to expect, additional customization is available by way of challenge level modifiers and gameplay assists, which will help lower the difficulty of certain gameplay elements to even the playing field for anyone who may need it.

“High-action and exciting combat is a signature of our Marvel’s Spider-Man franchise, whether you’re going up against Kraven and his Hunters or pursuing the Lizard through Marvel’s New York,” said Michele Zorrilla, advanced senior UX researcher at Insomniac. “We included a variety of challenge levels in our earlier games in the franchise (Friendly, Amazing, etc.), and today, we are excited to introduce Challenge Level Modifiers, which let you customize three aspects of gameplay: Enemy Health, Enemy Damage, and Stealth Awareness. With these settings, you can mix and match for your preferences or needs.”

Additional options include a toggle to simplify puzzles, assist while chasing enemies, lower game speed, enhance auto-aim, and increase the window of dodge/parry timing. And for those who struggle with quick-time events, there’s an option to have those auto-complete, too.

There’s even more customization than ever when it comes to audio, which can be adjusted for all kinds of players who may experience game sounds in different ways.

“Additional options in our heroes’ gallery of accessibility features at launch are our Audio Frequency Controls,” Zorrilla said. “These will allow players to disable uncomfortable sounds with our High Frequency Cutoff (like high-pitched ringing), Low Frequency Cutoff (like the bass of an explosion), or a custom setting with the Notch Frequency Filter so they can better enjoy Pete’s classic quips as he thwips back a detonating grenade.”

And this is just the beginning, according to Insomniac. Future accessibility options will be coming post-launch in a December 2023 update, including audio descriptions, a screen reader, and captions.

The full list of accessibility revealed today can be found on the PlayStation Blog, and Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 drops on Oct. 20 for PS5.

