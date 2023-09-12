Spider-Man 2 devs are already being moved to next Marvel project—and we’re excited

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 release is imminent, with the game scheduled to launch on Oct. 20. While gamers from all around the world are getting ready to web-sling into New York City, Insomniac Games developers are already moving onto their next project.

One of the main developers behind Spider-Man 2, Tommy Mann, revealed on Twitter on Sept. 11 that Insomniac is starting to work on its following game, also focused on a Marvel character. This game is Marvel’s Wolverine, which was announced in 2021.

I can not wait for people to play #SpiderMan2PS5. Working on that game with so many amazing people was a lot of fun. However, today I get to start something new. #WolverinePS5🐺 — Tommy Mann (@Tommy_Toons) September 11, 2023

Due to Insomniac focusing on Spider-Man 2, naturally, there isn’t much known about Wolverine. In the brief trailer revealed at PlayStation Showcase 2021, where Logan shows his adamantium-covered claws, we could only speculate about the story.

But, rather than speculating we’d rather just sit (im)patiently and be excited. The original Spider-Man from 2018 by Insomniac Games gave us everything we’d hoped for—fantastic web-slinging, a great story, a wide gallery of Spider-Man’s villains, and Miles Morales.

As an avid Spider-Man fan who went as far as tattooing him on my arm, I just cannot wait to continue Peter and Miles’ story in the upcoming game, where they’ll face Lizard, Kraven the Hunter, and Venom. Especially since I ordered my first PlayStation 5 yesterday, and I’ve just finished re-reading Spider-Man: Blue for the fifth time.

In all seriousness though, with Spider-Man’s first game in 2018 being so successful, and the devs adding a bunch more villains and mechanics to this year’s release, Spidey-heads around the world likely share my excitement. It’s also the same for Wolverine.

When it comes to a range of variety of characters in Marvel’s universe, there aren’t many as unique and real as Logan. The character is the epitome of finding your identity and purpose in the world, and after Hugh Jackman’s incredible performance in the X-Men franchise, it’s impossible not to get your hopes up for the game. Especially given how Insomniac treats its franchises with care and patience.

