PlayStation is teasing Marvel’s Spider-Man 2’s characters with epic new posters—and they look amazing

Each passing day is bringing gamers closer to another one of 2023’s massive triple-A titles in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, and PlayStation has begun to drive the hype train toward next month’s release.

A total of six new images have been posted on social media over the past few days, generating hype for the highly anticipated sequel to Insomniac’s first two Marvel entries, Marvel’s Spider-Man and Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales.

Spider-Man. Image via PlayStation Also Spider-Man. Image via PlayStation Spider-Man, but more angry. Image via PlayStation We are Venom. Image via PlayStation Dr. Curt Connors has seen better days. Image via PlayStation He craves the hunt. Image via PlayStation

Both Peter and Miles are on full display in their suits, swinging through Manhattan and working as a duo of Spider-Men to help take down the many villains the webswingers call their adversaries.

Speaking of villains, there are also new looks at Venom, Lizard, and Kraven the Hunter. These are just three of the confirmed villains coming to the game, but it’s a safe bet the full release will have even more villains for the Spidey pair to match up against.

The social media impact of these images this week may pale in comparison to a suggestive tweet from PlayStation’s U.K. account, which suggested players “treat yourself to 19-inches of Venom and more” with the Collector’s Edition of the game. But these images are a nice dessert to that main course.

In the sequel, both Peter and Miles will be playable in an expanded Manhattan that now includes the boroughs of Queens and Brooklyn, including Peter’s new digs at his Aunt May’s old house. The open-world gameplay, addicting combat, and storyline approved by Marvel itself are sure to also sell many copies this year.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 comes to PlayStation 5 on Oct. 20.

