Someone has actually hit maximum Collection Level in Marvel Snap

For average Marvel Snap players, and even hardcore players like streamers who play the game daily, the thought of hitting maximum level in the Collection track seemed like a pipe dream.

But one whale has achieved what was previously thought to be impossible. A new Reddit thread today revealed a poster on the official Snap Discord server showing the end of their Collection track. That’s right. It actually has an end, and the level must be seen to be believed.

The original poster, a Discord user by the name of Aaron, revealed the Collection Level track apparently ends at 22,366, as it currently stands. But a representative from the game’s developer Second Dinner confirmed it will expand over time, although Aaron is indeed the first to ever hit the maximum level cap.

Screengrab via Marvel Snap Official Discord

“Thanks for sharing!” the Second Dinner dev said. “Impressive achievement. Think we can call it a ‘world first.’ We will extend it in a future update.”

In Snap, Collection Level is increased by upgrading cards. Cards are upgraded through Boosters earned through gameplay, and Credits that can be bought or earned through gameplay. There’s a cap on how many Credits can be bought each day, and this player says they’ve been spending about $22 a day on the game since they started playing, which is around the maximum.

To put things in perspective, dedicated players right now can sit anywhere from Collection Level 2,000 to 5,000, depending on how they prioritize their credits and how much they spend on the game.

“I work in the video game industry remotely, I would rather not disclose my wage, but I only have to work a few minutes to afford the $22 a day,” Aaron said. “I did stop spending every day for about a week as I had every rare variant/avatar, and Collectors Reserves stopped giving me anything new. I started spending again once they added titles, and after I got all the titles, collectors tokens and the idea of hoarding credits was a battle plan for most. So no breaks for my wallet yet.”

Maxing out the Collection Level will take normal players quite a bit longer than it has for Aaron, and obviously even more so for free-to-play Marvel Snap players. But this whale has the honor of becoming the very first to ever do so.

For now, Aaron will have to enjoy their collection and the new-found money in their wallet without spending close to $500 a month, until the CL track is increased.